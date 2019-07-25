Larry Steven Zell, 74, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne.
Born in Fort Wayne he was the son of the late Lloyd and Lulu (Strahm) Zell. He attended Martini Lutheran Church, New Haven. He retired after 35 years with Zollner Pistons, Fort Wayne.
He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Larry was a lifetime member of both the VFW Post 2457 and the American Legion Post 330 of New Haven. He was also a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose 432, New Haven. Larry loved a good game of golf and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Gloria; daughter, Rachel (John) Brooks; stepchildren, Jerry Scheid, Larry Scheid, Terry (Sara) Scheid and Cassi Scheid; sister, Carolyn (Kenny) Sauder; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Zell, in 2002 and son, Ronnie Zell, in 1971.
A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Martini Lutheran Church, 333 Moeller Road, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor James Teasdale officiated. Visitation was also 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Harpers Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial with military honors was at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Preferred memorials are to The Shepherd’s House, Fort Wayne.
