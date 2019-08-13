Driving can be expensive if you lack basic car-care knowledge. Regular maintenance can prevent costly breakdowns and extend your car’s life.
Here are some need-to-know basics:
1. Read the owner’s manual. Learn the car’s bells and whistles and how often to rotate tires, check belts and hoses and change the oil. Check dashboard warning lights. Red typically indicates your car may be unsafe to drive. Yellow or orange usually means you should get it checked but it’s not urgent. Green generally indicates a feature is working.
2. Check tires monthly. Proper tire pressure promotes good gas mileage and can extend tire life. Reference the sticker found inside the driver’s door for the recommended pressure. Don’t overinflate. Consider learning how to change a tire, a handy skill when assistance isn’t available.
3. Get regular oil changes. Some companies equip vehicles with oil monitors so owners know when to change oil. If you don’t have this feature, reference your owner’s manual. Most manufacturers recommend changing oil between 5,000 and 7,500 miles, while synthetic oils are likely good for 10,000 to 15,000 miles.
5. Master the jump-start. Usually a car battery needs to be replaced every five years. While a dead battery is never convenient, it’s easy to jump start a car. Attach one red clamp to the positive terminal of the dead battery. The other red clamp goes on the positive terminal of the live battery. The black clamp attaches to the negative terminal of the live battery. The final clamp goes onto an unpainted metal surface on the dead car’s engine block to prevent hazardous sparking. Turn on the live car. Allow the dead car to run for at least a half hour to charge. Always double-check your owner’s manual to be sure your vehicle doesn’t require special jump-starting procedures.
By knowing the basics, you can hit the road with confidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.