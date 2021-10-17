Stolz is named KPC publisher, president
KENDALLVILLE — Top leadership at KPC Media Group Inc. is changing.
Terry G. Housholder, who first came to work for KPC (then Kendallville Publishing Co.) while in high school in 1969, has fully retired from the company to spend more time with his children and grandchildren, the company announced Monday.
His most recent role, which he held since 2001, was publisher, president and chairman of the board. Housholder remains a board member.
Richard F. Stolz, a long-time member of the KPC Media Board of Directors, has assumed those roles. Like Housholder, Stolz, who first joined the company in 1977 as a reporter in Kendallville and Noble County, is a son-in-law of George O. Witwer, the company’s Publisher Emeritus.
Stolz left KPC to pursue a career in business-to-business publishing, based in Maryland.
“I have big shoes to fill, and look forward to maintaining the continuity of the Witwer family’s pursuit of excellence in serving the needs of its readers, advertisers and other customers throughout the northeast Indiana region,” Stolz said.
Stolz spent the week visiting KPC Media properties throughout northeast Indiana to get to know staff and meet members of the community.
New superintendent makes official debut
at MSD
ANGOLA — Matt Widenhoefer made his official debut to the public at Tuesday night’s Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees meeting alongside interim superintendent Steve Sprunger.
“I appreciate all of you, having the opportunity to serve as your next superintendent moving forward,” said Widenhoefer, who was selected as MSD’s new superintendent on Oct. 4.
“I just want to thank you Dr. Sprunger for your time here. I cannot imagine anyone doing a better job of taking us through this transition, from the very dark place where we were. We’re in a much better position now. Thank you for your role in that, your positive attitude,” board member Brad Gardner said.
“Just to help us get through this, and the positive that we’ve seen from the buildings already and the positive I know you’ve told us about with the administrators and stuff. We’re very thankful that you were able to help us,” board member Becky Maggart added.
Monday will be Widenhoefer’s first official day on his own feet, but Sprunger will continue to advise remotely over the next couple of months while returning to the retirement plans he had put on pause to serve as interim superintendent.
Logan named CEO
at Cameron Hospital
ANGOLA — Angie Logan has been named CEO at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, the board of directors announced.
She most recently served as interim CEO at Cameron Hospital. Logan replaced Connie McCahill, who retired.
“I am honored to continue to serve Cameron Hospital and our patients as CEO,” Logan said. “The opportunity to lead a hospital so deeply committed to providing highly personalized and compassionate care to its community is humbling. Cameron’s focus has always been on our patients and that will continue to be our focus for years to come.”
“Angie has been unwavering in her leadership and support for our hospital, especially throughout the ongoing pandemic,” board chair Deborah McHenry said. “We have great trust that she will be a catalyst for Cameron’s continued growth while keeping our core mission and values at the forefront.”
Auburn man plans insanity defense
AUBURN — An Auburn man who faces multiple charges after he allegedly entered the YMCA Early Learning Center and attempted to kidnap a woman intends on presenting a defense of insanity, according to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Matthew A. Burritt, 39, of the 1000 block of Irene Street, Auburn, has been charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; kidnapping with serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; escape, a Level 5 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
On Oct. 8, Burritt’s attorney, Kevin Likes, filed a “notice of intent of insanity as a defense.”
A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 14, with a jury trial is set to take place Jan. 27-28.
Burritt is accused of climbing through a small window in the center’s reception area on June 22 and attempting to kidnap a woman, telling her he was there “to take her to God and that she needed to come with him,” police reported.
The center was locked down, the alleged victim was able to break free and used her key fob to get back into another area of the building, according to a police affidavit.
The woman told police Burritt left for a short period of time but came back in through the window and began pulling on the locked door that led to where the children were, the affidavit said.
Burritt forcibly broke the doors and gained access to the secured portion of the school, police said. The woman told police there were 107 children in the building at the time and they could have seen and heard the altercation.
Burritt grabbed the woman again and said, “You have to come with me. I need to take you to God,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
‘Significant violation’ causes train to stop in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — A “significant violation” caused a westbound freight train to stop and park in Kendallville Tuesday afternoon, with the train blocking all three railroad crossings for about three hours.
City officials weren’t told exactly what the violation was or why it caused such a lengthy blockage in town, obstructing north-south travel until about 3:15 p.m.
The train stopped in Kendallville after noon on Tuesday, its engine stopping about 100 yards west of the Main Street crossing. The train, comprised of dozens of freight cars, was long enough to stretch back east and block all three crossings including those at Riley Street and Park Avenue.
Kendallville City Engineer Scott Derby said he received a call from the Norfolk Southern track supervisor who informed him the train was stopped due to a “violation.”
“He said that there was a significant violation with the train that’s stopped there. He didn’t go into any detail. He was aware that all three crossings are blocked,” Derby said.
When asked when the train would be cleared and unblock the crossings, Derby said he was told “It could be a while.”
By about 2:45 p.m., Derby was informed the train would be moving shortly. It started to roll about a half hour later, with Main Street finally unblocked by 3:17 p.m.
The stoppage didn’t appear to be caused by any sort of mechanical issue, instead by some sort of administrative freeze.
