TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Bend Career Academy at Hamilton, noon
DeKalb at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 6 p.m.
East Noble at F.W. North Side, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP WRESTLING
Central Noble, Fremont at Bluffton Invitational, 9 a.m.
Churubusco at New Haven Super Dual, 9 a.m.
Westview at South Bend Clay Super Dual, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Kalamazoo (Mich.) Kick-Off Classic, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Women, Trine at Albion Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men, Trine at Comet Duals (Olivet, Mich.), 10 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine women in NCAA Division III Championships at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, Louisville, Ky., noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Trine at Muskingum (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Women, Trine at Wisconsin-Stout, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Men, Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Trine at Mount Union (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Women, Trine at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Adrian at Trine, 6:30 p.m.
