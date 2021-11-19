TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Bend Career Academy at Hamilton, noon

DeKalb at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Angola at West Noble, 6 p.m.

East Noble at F.W. North Side, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

PREP WRESTLING

Central Noble, Fremont at Bluffton Invitational, 9 a.m.

Churubusco at New Haven Super Dual, 9 a.m.

Westview at South Bend Clay Super Dual, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at Kalamazoo (Mich.) Kick-Off Classic, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Women, Trine at Albion Invitational, 9 a.m.

Men, Trine at Comet Duals (Olivet, Mich.), 10 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine women in NCAA Division III Championships at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, Louisville, Ky., noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Trine at Muskingum (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Women, Trine at Wisconsin-Stout, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

Men, Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.

Women, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Trine at Mount Union (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Women, Trine at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Adrian at Trine, 6:30 p.m.

