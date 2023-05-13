Trine sets a record number of graduates
ANGOLA — Football superstar quarterback Terry Bradshaw shared words of wisdom sprinkled with much wit and the delivery of a standup comedian and sometimes preacher in his keynote address at the 138th commencement exercise Saturday at Trine University.
While he was funny and poked fun of those on the stage with him — including Trine President Earl —Bradshaw also shared many messages of taking charge of one’s life, learning to cooperate with and appreciate others and setting sights on success, often sharing anecdotes from his storied career with the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers.
“You’ve got to take control of your life. Folks, you’ve got to take control of your life,” he said. “If you don’t love yourself, why should I love you? It’s important to love who you are. It’s important to be proud of who you are.”
From the beginning of his pep talk to the end, Bradshaw stressed making contact with others, particularly shaking hands and breathing in every day and appreciating life.
“At the end of the day, when you put your head on your pillow, you’ll be able to say to yourself, one good something happened to me today. If you can’t say that, then you didn’t have a good day.”
During his talk, he urged people to call and talk to their parents and tell them how much they are appreciated.
Bradshaw also praised the tenure of Brooks, who started at Trine in June 2000. At that time, there were about 1,800 students at Tri-State at all of its campuses. This year, the graduating class more or less equaled the total student body at the start of Brooks’ career at Trine.
Brooks also offered kind words to the graduates in his final introduction to the commencement ceremony, telling the graduates to remember their time at Trine and savor all of the good that came from being here for their college educations.
“Don’t forget the small moments, the quiet conversations or the walk into town on a beautiful spring day. All these moments are what come together to make your college experience uniquely yours,” Brooks said.
Angola, Garrett academic teams win state titles
WEST LAFAYETTE — Academic teams from Garrett and Angola high schools won championships May 6 at the Indiana Academic Super Bowl state finals at Purdue University.
Garrett won the Class 3 English title by a single point over a field that included Fairfield, Churubusco, Eastern Hancock, Greencastle, Boone Grove and North Posey high schools.
The Railroaders were represented by sophomores Camdyn Woods, Cyann Lilly and Macy Kashmer and freshman Abby Thomas. The group is coached by Jonelle Furnish, who also coached the team to a state championship in 2014.
Garrett’s fine arts team qualified for its first state finals.
Angola team members Vince Gilbert, Wylie Fredrick, Lucy Smith and Anya Shannon scored 16 points for a win over the top five teams in the state.
This is the first time an Angola academic team has won at state since 2007, coach and social studies teacher Haley Billow said.
In order to qualify for the academic state finals, teams from around the state took part in different area meets on April 18 that were also separated into class by size of school. A total of 4,125 students from 257 high schools attempted to qualify for the state finals.
The fine arts students had to study variety of disciplines in order to prepare for the competition, Billow said.
The state picks a topic to cover each year and this year’s was “The Age of Exploration.”
In January, teams are given some information to study and to guide their own research.
The students have three invitation matches they have to compete in to earn their way to state. These invitations take place in March and April.
Poka-Bache task force taking shape
FORT WAYNE — The Poka-Bache Connector Task Force is taking shape.
Recently, the Poka-Bache Coalition, which represents local public agencies, non-profit trail groups, state and federal agencies, community foundations, visitors’ bureaus and community members, announced a task force has been appointed and has already begun to meet.
Members of the Poka-Bache Connector Task Force are: Bluffton City Councilwoman Janella Stronczek; Town of Ossian trail advocate Myndi Love; Angola Mayor Richard Hickman; City of Fort Wayne Greenways Manager Dawn Ritchie; Auburn City Councilwoman Natalie DeWitt; Steuben County Commissioner Ken Shelton; Huntertown Town Manager Beth Shellman; Wells County Plan Commission Director Mike Lautzenheiser; Allen County Highway Director Bill Hartman; DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson; Waterloo Town Manager and Auburn/Waterloo Trails Pam Howard.
The Poka-Bache Connector will be a multi-use, non-motorized trail that will connect from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. The 81-mile trail will bring Steuben, DeKalb, Allen and Wells counties together. Within these counties, the trail connects seven municipalities: Angola, Waterloo, Auburn, Huntertown, Fort Wayne, Ossian and Bluffton.
This trail is part of the United Trails project in northeast Indiana. It is planned as a tourist destination and is designed to support cultural and economic growth for all four counties. The trail will connect over 121,000 people, 140 recreational areas, 10 libraries and 50 schools within one mile of the trail. As of November 2022, 34.2 miles of the trail had been completed, and another 7.5 miles are being actively worked on.
The Poka-Bache Connector Coalition determined that an inter-local agreement between the 11 local agencies that would be connected by the trail would be the most appropriate mechanism to collaborate and synergize efforts to complete the project.
The coalition will now serve in an advisory role and support the needs of the appointed task force members.
Corunna mural celebrates Albright’s founders
CORUNNA — Grandchildren of Albright’s One Stop founders Jack and Lois Albright hope their grandparents would be proud.
Artist Chris Lesley painted a mural of the Albrights on the west side of the store.
Grandchildren Rosanne Stafford, Janel Noll and Derek Stafford are the third generation to work in the family-owned store. They’re thrilled with how it turned out and how it preserves their ancestors’ legacy in the community.
“They’re the ones who started it all,” Derek said of his grandparents. “It’s what it’s all about.
“You really can’t put it into words. I don’t think they (Lois and Jack) would do it themselves. ... It makes you proud. That’s your grandparents.”
“It’s something to be proud of,” Noll said. “We’re just proud to see it.
“Grandma and grandpa would have loved it. They were hard working people.”
“When people think of Corunna, they think of Albright’s,” Rosanne said. “It brings a lot of people to this town.”
This joins a mural that commemorates the town’s former iron bridge on the side of the fire station.
“This community has been very blessed to have the Albright grocery store here in our small town,” town board President Tresa Bishop said. “As far back as I can remember, Albright’s has always been part of our community. We are so blessed to have them.”
Avilla town manager leaving for job in Leo-Cedarville
AVILLA — Avilla Town Manager Tena Woenker will be resigning her position effective at the end of next week’s regularly scheduled council meeting to take the same job with the community of Leo-Cedarville.
Woenker has been the town manager at Avilla since July 6, 2021. She had previous town manager stints in Waterloo (March 2014-2019) and Albion (2020-2021).
Leo-Cedarville, with a population of 3,662, will be the most populous community she has worked for.
“It’s a different kind of community,” Woenker said. “It’s larger.”
The town manager for that community reached out to Woenker when he tendered his own resignation, alerting her to the opening, she said.
Avilla Town Councilman Bill Krock said Woenker has helped the town moved forward during her tenure.
“I truly believe she is really good with the development part,” he said. “She’s made some progress.”
In September 2022, the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority approved $759,553 in state READI funds to help Granite Ridge Builders and Avilla get infrastructure in the ground to open up future phases of Orchard Valley subdivision and make ready the third and final phase of Watercrest subdivision.
