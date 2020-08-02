How do you take $6 worth of ingredients — which you don’t know what they are before you start — and turn them into tasty dinners in just 30 minutes?
It turns out, stressfully, with a few bumps along the way.
For anyone who is a fan of the Food Network cooking competition “Chopped,” this should all sound really familiar. But for the second time (we did this once before a little over a year ago), KPC staff members took on the challenge of taking four mystery ingredients and whipping them into a dinner.
If you’re not familiar with the show, here’s how it works:
Chefs get a basket of four mystery ingredients and then have 30 minutes (in the entree round) to turn them into a restaurant-quality meal. The challenge, however, is that not only do chefs not know what the ingredients are before hand, they usually include some off-the-wall things ranging from weird meats to candy, to unappetizing-sounding canned items.
We weren’t as mean as that to our amateur journalist chefs, but the challenge remains. As the competition coordinator, here’s what I threw at them:
The ingredientsMost entree baskets usually have a protein, a produce item and then at least one extremely unusual, goofy or awful ingredient.
I decided not to be quite as cruel, as I wanted to get some items that kind of went together along with some that would be more challenging.
Starting in the produce section, I chose cucumber. I wanted to find something more exotic, but the local store didn’t have as wide of a produce selection as some other places.
Cucumber is fairly common, but it’s kind of flavorless and has a high water content, which could make it difficult to incorporate into a wider dish.
For a meat, I settled on Polska kielbasa, also known as Polish sausage. Now, as I’m of Polish descent myself, I’m kind of offended that this is what most people know as Polish sausage. As a sausage, however, it has a bit more flavor and a much higher fat content than, say, a smoked sausage. I also wondered whether other people would be as familiar with it as I am, so figured it might be a slight curveball.
Heading up and down the aisles looking for other canned or jarred ingredients, I chose roasted red peppers in a jar. In my personal opinion, a fresh red bell pepper would be much more flexible and better to use. I wasn’t sure if they were packed in oil or water, because that could make a difference in use. I also felt sausage and peppers usually pair well, so this was one bone thrown to our chefs.
Lastly, looking for a weird ingredient, I found a can of mushroom steak sauce. This was the cheapest ingredient at just 79 cents. It was also kind of a mystery, since I didn’t know what to expect in terms of consistency or flavor. Canned items, especially liquid ones, also tend to kind of take on the flavor of the can itself, so working to boost the profile of such an ingredient seemed like a good challenge.
When I got all four items together, with a total price of about $6, my thought was that the cucumber actually became kind of the odd ingredient out. Probably the most familiar, but it really didn’t seem to fit with the others.
The rules
• Chefs are not allowed to look at the ingredients before cooking with them.
• All four ingredients must be used in some way, but chefs can decide what parts or how much of each ingredient to use.
• Chefs can bring in other items from their pantry at home to complete a cohesive dish.
• The time limit is 30 minutes to prepare, cook and plate the meal.
• Chefs can pre-boil water and/or heat their oven or grill to have that ready to go at the start of the cook time.
The resultsWhile normally cooked at the same time and judged in front of a panel of three celebrity judges, since we don’t have a competition kitchen available to us, each contestant cooked at home and then judged their own food.
Our four contestants included KPC Media Group Assistant Editor Andy Barrand, News Sun reporter Sara Barker, Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello and Herald Republican reporter Amy Oberlin.
