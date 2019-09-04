GARRETT — The undefeated 1960 and 1970 Garrett High School football teams, along with coaches, managers, and cheerleaders, will be recognized at halftime of the Churubusco game on Memorial Field on Friday night.
Hall of Fame Coach John Hutton’s teams won back-to-back Northeastern Indiana Athletic Conference championships and the 1970 team ended the season ranked 18th in the state predating the playoff system,
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first of those two championship years, during which the Railroaders outscored opponents by a cumulative 525 to 140 (and DeKalb Central by 67 – 26).
Following the game Friday, a reception will be held at the Garrett American Legion for all members of the graduating classes of 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1973, plus anyone of any age interested in joining the festivities. The Legion is located at 515 W. Fifth Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.