Here are some events that going to occur in the coming days at Pokagon State Park through its naturalist service:
Friday, June 10
10:30 a.m. — REPTILE ROUND-UP: Join the naturalist on the Nature Center lawn to learn about native turtles and snakes. Then see some of our education animal ambassadors up close!2:00 p.m. —3:00 p.m. —BEACH BREAK: Need a break from the sun and sand? Stop by the “Naturalist Outpost” by the Main Beach bath house anytime between 2-3 p.m. See some of Pokagon’s aquatic animals up close and discover why these animals are well-suited for life in Lake James.
Saturday, June 11
9:30 a.m. — SANDHILL CRANE STROLL: Head over to Trine State Recreation Area and meet the naturalist at the Wild Turkey Shelter parking lot. Then take walk to look for sandhill cranes. Along the way, learn about this species’ incredible story of survival! Bring a pair of binoculars or borrow some from us. 8 p.m. — NOT SO CREEPY CRAWLIES: Insects and spiders are helpful members of the forest, but some people are still afraid of them. Head over to the Campground Amphitheater to learn about these misunderstood crawlies!
Sunday, June 12
8:30 a.m. — BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS: Pokagon is home to a wide variety of birds. On this 90-minute naturalist-guided hike, look for native birds and other wildlife. Binoculars provided or bring your own. Meet on the Potawatomi Inn Sun Deck. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — SUMMER TIME SCAVENGER HUNT: Head out into the park and enjoy our summer-themed scavenger hunt! Pick up and bring your completed scavenger hunt to the Nature Center to earn a small prize! (Limited prizes and are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
