TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

Garrett, Eastside and Churubusco at Carroll Sectional, 8 a.m.

West Noble Sectional, 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Angola and Lakeland at Chesterton Invitational, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

East Noble at Norwell, noon

DeKalb at Huntington North, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Angola, 6 p.m.

Wawasee at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Trine at Indiana Tech’s Warrior Open, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING

Trine men and women at American Heartland Conference Tournament No. 6 in Sandusky, Ohio, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Trine women at Aurora (Ill.) Grand Prix, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Olivet, 3 p.m.

Men, Trine at Olivet, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Benedictine (Ill.) tri-match: vs. Wabash, 3:30 p.m.; vs. Benedictine, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Men, St. Norbert (Wis.) at Trine, 4 p.m.

ACHA D2 Men, Davenport (Mich.) at Trine, 6:15 p.m.

Women, Trine at Aurora (Ill.), 8:35 p.m.

ACHA D3 Men, Concordia (Mich.) at Trine, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at Midwest Sectional Championship (Day 2) in Rockford, Ill., 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at Midwest Sectional Championship (Day 3) in Rockford, Ill., 9 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA D3 Men, Trine at Concordia (Mich.), 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Noble at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.

Woodlan at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Carroll and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

Wawasee at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

