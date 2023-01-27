TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
Garrett, Eastside and Churubusco at Carroll Sectional, 8 a.m.
West Noble Sectional, 9 a.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola and Lakeland at Chesterton Invitational, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Norwell, noon
DeKalb at Huntington North, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Angola, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Trine at Indiana Tech’s Warrior Open, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine men and women at American Heartland Conference Tournament No. 6 in Sandusky, Ohio, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Trine women at Aurora (Ill.) Grand Prix, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Olivet, 3 p.m.
Men, Trine at Olivet, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Benedictine (Ill.) tri-match: vs. Wabash, 3:30 p.m.; vs. Benedictine, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Men, St. Norbert (Wis.) at Trine, 4 p.m.
ACHA D2 Men, Davenport (Mich.) at Trine, 6:15 p.m.
Women, Trine at Aurora (Ill.), 8:35 p.m.
ACHA D3 Men, Concordia (Mich.) at Trine, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Midwest Sectional Championship (Day 2) in Rockford, Ill., 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Midwest Sectional Championship (Day 3) in Rockford, Ill., 9 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA D3 Men, Trine at Concordia (Mich.), 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Noble at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Carroll and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
Wawasee at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
