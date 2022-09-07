COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
Trine at Manchester, 4 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
East Noble at Leo, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Carroll at DeKalb, 4 p.m.
Churubusco at Westview, 5 p.m.
Fremont at Wawasee, 5 p.m.
West Noble at Whitko, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Westview at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Bethany Christian at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Wawasee, 5 p.m.
Wayne at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.
UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
Wawasee at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Woodlan at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Angola, 6:45 p.m.
Northridge at Westview, 6:45 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at West Noble, 6:45 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westview at Northridge, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Garrett at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Lakewood Park, 6:30 p.m.
Angola at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
