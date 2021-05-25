2020 was a year like no other for the City of Angola due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The bad news is that it affected us all. The good news is we have so far survived this better than we expected. Businesses are getting back to somewhat normal schedules. People are getting their vaccinations and are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Although we have lost some businesses, we have also gained new businesses. Many of our industries and businesses are moving forward and are looking to add employees. Every business is doing business different today than they were a year ago. They have figured out what they need to do to survive and grow. For the twelfth time in 14 years Angola was named a Micropolitan Community for business and employee growth. This is a major milestone considering the pandemic.
At this point we have a new apartment complex that will open this summer on South Wayne Street next to the Enterprise Center. Ground has been broken for a new residential subdivision on Williams Street on the northeast side of town. Although this has been a stressful time for our businesses and citizens our community has come together to make our city stronger than ever.
COVID-19 has changed many things in our lives. But Angola is working its way through, what is hopefully a once in a lifetime event, to allow us to keep our quality of life sustainable. There are so many people to thank. Unfortunately, we don’t have the space to thank them all here. But I
must point out how fortunate we are to have Cameron Memorial Hospital and all their health care providers and staff along with the Steuben County Health Department and their personnel for the outstanding job they have done in providing COVID-19 tests and vaccinations for our county. Also, our school systems have stepped up to do an outstanding job of educating our children in a different manner than they ever expected.
Our community has shown why people love living, working and shopping in Angola. We have come together like never before to help each other get through a most difficult time. Our citizens once again have stepped up to make Angola the best community it can be.
