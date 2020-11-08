To DeKalb County Special Olympics coach Rob Allen, who has been named Indiana’s Spirit of Special Olympics Coach of the Year. He coaches six sports, including the DeKalb Basketball team that won a gold medal at the 2018 USA Games in Seattle, and serves as the local program’s treasurer, fundraising co-chair and sports coordinator.
To Jack Frederick, who was recognized by the Noble County Republican Party for 50 years serving as Wayne Township Precinct chairman. His wife, Roberta, served nearly all of those years as his vice chair.
To local election officials and poll workers who conducted this year’s vote smoothly and professionally, despite challenges posed by unprecedented levels of voting early and by mail.
