Girls golf defeats East Noble, Bellmont
The Lady Eagles earned a 184-227 win at home against East Noble Tuesday, Sept. 3. Katie Hoag led the team with a 41, followed by Abby Pequignot with a 46, Lindsey McCammon with a 48, Carly Mable with a 49, and Katie Hoeppner with a 53. The Lady Eagles also earned a close 175-176 win against Bellmont at Cross Creek Golf Course on Aug. 20. Hoag shot a 38, Pequignot a 45, Hoeppner and Mable each shot 46, and Lindsey McCammon finished with a 51.
CC volleyball plays well, loses 2
The Eagles varsity volleyball team lost in games against Carroll Wednesday, Sept. 4, scoring 22-25, 18-25, 15-25. Naomi Rubrake led with 6 kills and 9 digs. Shianne Brooke had 7 assists. The JV and freshmen squads lost 10-25, 18-25 and 10-25, 10-25, respectively.
The varsity squad also fell to ’Busco Tuesday, Sept. 3, losing 25-18, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 7-15. Rubrake earned 12 kills. Rubrake, Makenna Cook, Kendall Scott and Savannah Reed each served 2 aces. Abigael Chapman put up 2 blocks. Sydney Boroff earned 18 digs. Brooke had 19 assists.
The JV team lost as well, 19-25, 24-26.
8th grade volleyball turns in successful week
The Eagle 8th grade volleyball squad earned a quick win at Garrett Wednesday, Sept. 4. The girls won 25-6, 25-6, with Veda Null earning 5 kills and 4 digs while Kyndra Sheets recorded 3 aces and 1 assist.
The previous evening, the squad defeated Summit at home in 2 sets, 25-12, 25-14. Molly Baker served 3 aces, while Jensyn Logenbaugh earned 5 digs. Tessa Tonkel had 4 kills and 5 assists.
Boys tennis falls to Norwell
The Eagles boys tennis team lost 5-0 to Norwell Thursday, Sept. 5. Kendal Smith (No. 1 singles) fell 4-6, 1-6, while Eli Smith (No. 2 singles) fell 3-6, 2-6. Noah Finfrank (No. 3 singles) fell 2-6, 2-6. In doubles play, Evan Cearbaugh and Sid Singh (No. 1 doubles) fell 1-6, 1-6, while Tobey Krider and Josh Miner (No. 2 doubles) fell 1-6, 2-6.
The JV team also lost 5-0. Ben Kuhmichel (No. 1 singles) lost 2-8, Peyton Pope (No. 2 singles) lost 0-8, and Nathan Hodges (No. 3 singles) lost 5-8. The No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Reiff and Jaxon Crawford fell 4-8, and the No. 2 doubles team of Andrei Jordan and Carson Anspach fell 1-8.
‘Cats golfers win at Canterbury, fall to Manchester
The Lady Wildcats golfers earned an easy win at Canterbury Thursday, Sept. 5. Canterbury only had two golfers, so Whitko won by forfeit. The girls shot a combined 203, with Gus Garr leading with a 47. Kylie Hathaway followed close behind with a 48. Summer West and Erin Starkweather both shot a 53.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Lady ’Cats defeated West Noble 227-242, playing the JV team as the lead team. Manchester won the three-way match by 8 strokes, beating Whitko 219-227. Guinny Garr lead the Lady Wildcats with a 52, followed by Chloe Hathaway with a 53 and Abby Arter with a 58. Kayce Sims shot a 64.
Whitko tennis falls to Triton, beats Northrop
The boys varsity tennis team lost against Triton on Thursday, Sept. 5. Bryce Tucker won in three sets at No. 3 singles. The day before, the ’Cats earned a 4-0 win over Northrop. David Ousley (No. 1 singles) won 7-5, 6-2. Aiden Hoffman (No. 2 singles) won 6-1, 6-7 (5-7 tiebreaker), 6-4. Tucker won 6-1, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Devon Akers and Jackson Hollenbaugh won 6-2, 6-2.
Volleyball wins against North Miami
The Wildcats earned a 3-0 home win against North Miami Thursday, Sept. 5, scoring 25-19, 25-20, 25-15. Morgan Howard led with 8 kills and 8 aces. Jadin Parrett put up 3 blocks. Elizabeth Miller earned 17 digs, and Reese Bradford had 9 assists.
Whitko girls soccer loses to Bethany Christian
A tough match led to a 9-0 loss to Bethany Christian Thursday, Sept. 5, for Whitko’s girls soccer team. Keeper Kaylee Gaff logged 12 saves for the game.
Compiled by David Fenker
