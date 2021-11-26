First Post-Thanksgiving Sale
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has for almost 100 years ushered in the holiday shopping season. The first one, in 1924, played a key role in what would one day become known as “Black Friday.”
The ‘King of Kiddies’
Santa Claus chose Thanksgiving Day to come to town, The New York Times reported. “With a retinue of clowns, freaks, animals and floats, the bewhiskered man in red, in sight of thousands of persons, arrived at 9 o’clock yesterday morning, and three hours later was crowned ‘King of the Kiddies’ on the marquee above the entrance to Macy’s new store in 34th Street near Seventh Avenue,” the report continued.
When Santa seated himself on the throne he sounded his trumpet, the signal for the unveiling of the store’s Christmas window, showing “The Fairy Frolics of Wondertown,” designed and executed by Tony Sarg.
“The police lines gave way and with a rush the enormous crowd flocked to the windows to see Mother Goose characters as marionettes.”
The float he rode in on was in the form of a sled driven by reindeer over a mountain of ice. Preceding him were men dressed like the knights of old, their spears shining in the sunlight.
The surprise was to come
The Times reported that a crowd of almost 10,000 gathered on 34th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, to see Santa’s approach and coronation.
“Children were in the majority, but a large part of the throng was made up of grown-up men and women.”
The majority of participants were employees of the stores. There were, however, many professional entertainers who kept the spectators amused as they passed by, the Times reported.
There were three floats in all, four bands and animals from the Central Park Zoo, including camels, donkeys, elephants and goats.
On one of those floats was an announcement of a discount at Macy’s the next day.
History tells us that Macy’s was the first department store post-Thanksgiving Day sale in history.
