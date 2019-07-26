BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps will begin short homestand today, beginning a three-game series with the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field at 7:05 p.m. before returning to the road.
The TinCaps lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 9-3 in Midwest League action Thursday night. The two teams completed their three-game series Friday night. The game completed after press time.
On Thursday, Dwanya Williams-Sutton had two hits and two runs batted in for Fort Wayne (44-56, 11-21 second half, before Friday’s game). Jawuan Harris had two hits and two runs scored. Sam Keating (3-7) started pitching and took the loss.
The TinCaps will play the Dragons at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and Monday with fireworks to follow. The Sunday game will start at 3:05 p.m. with autographs to be had of Fort Wayne players after the contest.
The Quick Change duo of David and Dania will be performing on Friday night with dancing and numerous instantaneous costume changes that amazes fans of all ages.
Monday will be Princess Night and Family Feast Night. Hot dogs, pizza slices, popcorn, cheesy chicken sticks and soft drinks cost $1 apiece.
The TinCaps will wear special jerseys for Princess Night that will be given away after the game. All fans in attendance have a chance to win.
The characters from Your Party Princess will make appearances, including Cinderella.
TinCaps tickets can be purchased online at TinCapsTickets.com.
If you can’t make it to the game, you can listen on Fort Wayne’s ESPN radio (1380 AM and 100.9 FM) or watch online at MiLB.tv.
