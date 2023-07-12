FREMONT — Larry J. Penner, age 86, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on July 23, 1936, in Fremont, Indiana, to John L. and Muriel J. (Salsbury) Penner.
Larry graduated from Fremont High School in 1955.
He married Joann Newbauer on Aug. 8, 1955, in Rossville, Georgia.
He was a horse trainer and owner of Country Stables. Larry also drove a semi, was involved in construction, and was the owner of Penner Sanitation.
Larry was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Visiting friends and family, having a good meal, and traveling with Joann, were his favorite things to do. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Penner, of Fremont, Indiana; children, Randy Penner (Deb Brooks), of Fremont, Indiana, Kim (Stanley) Michael, of Angola, Indiana, Scott (Dawn) Penner, of Fremont, Indiana, and Sheryl Rakestraw, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Alisha Rau (Terry Rebeck) Jr., Leanne (Andy) Lies, Scotty (Kelsey) Penner, Claire (Lance) Lorntz, Sarah (Josh) Presley, Clint (Angela) Michael, Skye Rakestraw and Colt (McKinley) Penner; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Penner
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The service will be officiated by Pastor Sam Hoffman.
Burial will be at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
A celebration will follow the burial at the Heritage Barn, 6399 E. 675N, Fremont, IN 46737.
Memorial donations may be directed to Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, P.O. Box 63, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.