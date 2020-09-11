The Strand, Kendallville

The New Mutants (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

The Lost Boys (R) — Today, Saturday: 8:30 p.m.

Nightmare on Elm Street (R) — Today, Saturday: 10 p.m.

The Brokaw, Angola

The New Mutants (PG-13) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

Unhinged (R) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Tenet (PG-13) — 11:05 a.m., 12:45, 1;35, 2:35, 4:10, 5:10, 6, 7:35, 8:30, 9:20 p.m.

Tulsa (PG-13) — 11 a.m., 1, 3:55, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.

The New Mutants (PG-13) — 11:35 a.m., 2:15, 4:50, 7:20, 9:40 p.m.

Bill & Ted Face the Music (PG-13) — 11:10, 5:05, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.

Muppet Movie (G) — 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m.

Unhinged (R) — 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.

