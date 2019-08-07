FORT WAYNE – As pool staff returns to school in the coming weeks, McMillen Pool closed for the season on Friday, Aug. 2
Northside Pool will remain open for the season until Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.
The City’s free splash pads will remain open until the end of September or early October, based on when they must be closed for winterizing.
Splash pads are located at the following parks:
Franklin School Park
1903 St. Marys Ave.
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Buckner Park
6114 Bass Road
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
McCormick Park
2300 Raymond & Holly
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Memorial Park
2301 Maumee & Glasgow
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Robert E. Meyers Park
Inside north gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Boulevard
Hours: Open to public 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. on days without scheduled events
Shoaff Park
6401 St. Joe Road
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
7225 N. River Road
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Waynedale Park
2900 Koons & Elzey
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
For more information, visit fortwayneparks.org.
