FORT WAYNE – As pool staff returns to school in the coming weeks, McMillen Pool closed for the season on Friday, Aug. 2

Northside Pool will remain open for the season until Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.

The City’s free splash pads will remain open until the end of September or early October, based on when they must be closed for winterizing.

Splash pads are located at the following parks:

Franklin School Park

1903 St. Marys Ave.

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Buckner Park

6114 Bass Road

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

McCormick Park

2300 Raymond & Holly

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Memorial Park

2301 Maumee & Glasgow

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Robert E. Meyers Park

Inside north gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Boulevard

Hours: Open to public 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. on days without scheduled events

Shoaff Park

6401 St. Joe Road

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)

7225 N. River Road

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Waynedale Park

2900 Koons & Elzey

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit fortwayneparks.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.