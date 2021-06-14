This week on The Hilarious Misadventures of Steve: No Good Deed Goes Unpunished.
Let me take you back to Tuesday last week. Sitting in my office. Phone rings.
"Good morning, News Sun, this is Steve," I say, answering with my usual greeting.
The woman on the other end of the phone started explaining her issue to me. She had gotten back from Florida to her LaOtto-area home this spring and found that someone had flattened her mailbox. As such, her red News Sun newspaper tube had also been crunched to pieces.
She'd been calling trying to get someone to bring her a replacement, although wasn't having any luck. She had called me in a Princess Leia moment, "Help me, Stevie-wan Kenobi, you're my only hope."
That Tuesday I had a 6 p.m. in Avilla to attend and her place wasn't too far off S.R. 3, which is on my way home anyway.
"Let me head up front and see if I can find you a new tube and I can come out and put it up myself," I said.
I arrived out on a narrow country road after 5:30, before my meeting in Avilla, and pulled up next to the mailbox and the metal post next to it, observing the bent metal bracket and a fragment of red plastic on it that was all that remained of her old delivery box.
I managed to unscrew the old bracket (thankfully the nuts weren't on too tight otherwise I would have needed to return with a wrench the next day), popped the new box on and screwed it back together. Mission accomplished! Thankfully it only took a few short minutes because the sweltering sun was making me sweaty.
I checked my phone. I had about 10 minutes left to get up to Avilla, just enough to arrive there in time for the meeting.
I hopped back in my car and began my three-point turn to head back toward S.R. 3 and head north. I turned left, stopped, put the car into reverse and started backing up.
I hit the brake to stop and change back to drive to start back on my way to Avilla and... my car kept going backward.
Within the next few seconds, I was rolling backward down a steep embankment off the side of the road.
Apparently my wheels had gotten a bit too far off the road and just kept going, dragging me along with it. My car had rolled down a good five feet below the road level into a farm field and gotten stuck.
"Super!" I thought in a term that starts with S and is suitable for print.
I put the car in drive and pressed the gas, hopeful I could just drive back up the slope and back onto the road. As the nose of my car careened up toward the sky, I realized my terrible 1999 Ford Escort didn't have the pep for that.
Also, upon getting out, I realized another issue — between the road and the field there was an unusually deep ditch, at least 2-3 feet deep, that I wasn't just going to be able to pop over while my car was going vertical.
I surveyed the area, looking to see if there was a cross-over that farmer use to drive trucks or equipment into their fields. Behind me was a field cordoned off my a fence. Ahead of me, however, was a small hill. As I mentioned I had rolled down into a valley several feet below street level, but I looked and the top of this small hill appeared to be on about the same level as the road.
I hopped back in and started slowly driving through the farm field, hoping now to get stuck in mud (thankfully it was dry). I got to the top of the hill and stopped, seeing my path back to the road.
I cut the wheel and gave it a little gas and... managed to get stuck as soon as my front wheels dropped into that ditch.
I put it in reverse. No traction. I turned my wheels, managing to get a hold and backed out.
What if I just slam the gas and try to vault this ditch, I thought, determining the likely outcome would just be me hitting the ditch harder and, potentially, popping my airbag into my face.
Maybe if I go at a shallower angle, I can get across? If one wheel drops into the ditch but the other three are still on the ground, maybe I can slowly cross over?
That sounded like a better plan. I started edging toward the road, questioning everything as my car started tilting at a 30-degree angle. The first wheel rolled into the ditch. I kept going slowly, giving a little more gas and... managed to wedge my other wheel into the ditch too.
I put it in reverse to back up. No traction. Turned my wheels. No traction. Rocked back and forth. No traction. Got out — had to use the passenger side door because my door was hitting the ditch and only opened about two inches — and lifted the back of my car, trying to rock it to a position where my wheels could get a hold. No such luck.
My two front wheels were both stuck in the ditch. The nose of my car was resting on the ground. My back right wheel was airborne. Really stuck. Missed my meeting.
I called for a tow. Ate a tow fee. Special thanks to Jeff from Avilla Motor Works for dragging me back to the pavement.
The next day, my phone rang. It was the LaOtto woman thanking me for putting her newspaper box up. I briefly recounted my adventure to her. Not the first car to be claimed by her road, she informed me.
Next time, I'll leave the delivery issues to our delivery staff.
