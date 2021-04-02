AUBURN — “The Lens of Youth” art show and youth forum will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m. in The Atrium on 6th Street in downtown Auburn.
The youth-driven art show will be part of First Friday events with a theme of “Taking Care of our Community.”
A Youth Forum table top conversation will run from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The forum will center on the youth experience as it relates to inclusion and belonging in the local community. There will be distanced seating for the public to listen.
This event will take place indoor, with social-distancing and masks are required.
Organizers of the First Friday events issued thanks to the participating students, chairperson Amy Norton and members of the National Honor Society.
