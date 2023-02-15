ANGOLA — The Indiana Supreme Court this morning informed courts across the state that they now can allow legitimate media to record proceedings via still cameras, video and other recording devices.
Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat shared information about the order with KPC Media Wednesday morning.
He said the opening up of courts to recording devices other than those used by court personnel was for "Only members of the press, not the general public."
In Steuben County and presumably other courts and courthouses that prohibit people from bringing cell phones on premises, those rules will remain in place.
Wheat said media wishing to record court proceedings will have to first gain permission from the court they wish to cover.
This is a developing story. KPC Media is working to get a copy of the court's order.
