AUBURN — Department of Child Services attorney Carolyn Kay Landwehr smiled broadly last week, as she addressed the first two graduates of DeKalb County Family Restoration Court.
“Nothing warms my heart more than what I’m looking at now,” she told the couple during a ceremony in DeKalb Circuit Court on June 10. “This was intensive commitment. If it was easy, you wouldn’t need the program. Thank you for letting us help you.”
Family Restoration Court, a problem-solving court, works with high-risk parents who typically would have their parental rights terminated. They have high levels of addiction and low levels of compliance with rules.
DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney ClaraMary Winebrenner explained that participants in Family Restoration Court must be parties in both a Child In Need of Services case and a criminal case.
The program shifts the parents’ criminal cases to DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, who also is handling their children’s CHINS cases. That allows him to use the Department of Child Services budget to pay for counseling or in-patient treatment of the parents.
An agreement is made with participants and, often, successful completion of the program results in a dismissal of criminal charges. As part of the agreement, many participants must complete a halfway-house program.
“Restoration. That’s what we did here. We restored a family,” Landwehr said. She said the program “gets to the core of the problem.”
Commending the couple for their efforts, Grimm said, “We actually care, and we actually wanted you to be successful … to be guiding lights in the community. In my opinion, you’ve become that.”
Grimm acknowledged there had been some “rough spots in the road,” and the court team knew it would take time.
“Watching both of you change was just really, really important.” Grimm said.
“When you did what you did … you validated what I’m trying to accomplish. … But in the end it’s what you did. It’s what you accomplished. You did a great job. I’m incredibly proud of you.”
Department of Child Services caseworker Keeley Mills had been working with the family since May 2019.
“The experience now is so different from back then. To see the relationship and the things that have changed — it’s all changed so much,” Mills said.
DeKalb County DCS Director Wes Husselman noted the collaboration of different agencies that has allowed the program to succeed.
“I think we’ve come a long way. People are thinking together about how to move things forward,” Husselman said. “Seeing (participants) keep their kids or get their kids returned to them and maintaining them — this is accelerating that.”
Attorney Cory Swagger serves as guardian ad litem representing children in the cases. He described Family Restoration Court as a “really tremendous” program.
“I’m so glad to see so many of you guys, from where you started …. to where you are now,” he told the graduates and other parents who are participating in the program.
To the graduates, he said, “I hope you guys are super proud of yourselves.”
Attorney Stephanie Hamilton serves as public defender representing the parents in the program. She described serving in Family Restoration Court as “a bright spot” in her career.
“We’re not just helping them get through a CHINS or criminal case, we are changing their lives,” she said.
Hamilton said the graduates were “beginning a new journey filled with hope and happiness.”
“We didn’t change your lives. You did. I’m thrilled to have a front-row seat at watching this transformation,” Winebrenner told the couple. “We know you’ve seen there’s a better way to live, a better place to be. … We all know you want to stay here.”
Winebrenner thanked the couple for letting the team help in their recovery.
“I’m really glad we pulled it off. I really am,” Grimm said. “It was a wonderful transformation.”
“It’s all about family restoration,” the judge told the couple, “and here I am at the end of the road, and I look at you and you are good parents. Congratulations. I’ll miss you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.