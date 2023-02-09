PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
Angola’s Ella Sears (50-yard freestyle) in IHSAA State Finals Preliminaries at Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
New Haven at East Noble, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Westview, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Trine at Lake Forest (Ill.), 4 p.m.
Men, Lawrence (Wis.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
ACHA D3, Trine at Purdue Northwest, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Nazareth’s (N.Y.) Raptor Classic vs. St. John Fisher (N.Y.), 6 p.m.
