NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Trine men's and women's track and field programs each took runner-up spots to the host school Friday afternoon at the Snow Day Invite at North Central College.
In the men's competition, Jake Gladieux finished second in the 60-meter hurdles en route to breaking his own record in the event, recording a time of 8.18 seconds. He also led the Thunder in the 400-meter run, finishing fourth in a time of 50.88 seconds.
The Thunder had a first-place finisher in Ben Williams, who won the 200-meter dash in 22.83 seconds. He also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 6.78 meters (22-feet-3-inches) and fifth in the 60-meter dash in 6.99 seconds.
Other second-place finishes were Greyson Spohn in the high jump with a jump of 1.94 meters (6-feet-4.25-inches) and the 4x400 team of Ty Hoover, Blane Johnson, Patrick Boulay and Ryan Smith with a time of 3:32.86.
Noah McClellan finished third in the triple-jump at 12.60 meters (41-feet-4.25-inches) and Josh Davis took third in the 60-meter dash (6.97 seconds).
In addition to Gladieux's fourth-place performance in the 400, Danny Vinson (6.99 seconds), Gehrig Longe (4:33.74), Alexander Lewis (47-feet-11.25-inches) and Travis Dowling (44-feet-10.75-inches) recorded fourth places in the 60-meter dash, mile, weight throw and shot put respectively.
Aidan Lapp added a fifth place for Trine in the 800-meter run with a new personal best of 2:02.28 and DeKalb graduate Blake Lude finished seventh in the pole vault with a height of 3.66 meters (12 feet).
On the women's side, the Thunder had three first places with Valerie Obear winning the weight throw, throwing for 17.36 meters, Amira Faulkner, who won the 800 meters in just over a second with a time of 2:27.39 and Carol Haldeman, who won the the 3,000 meter time in 10:40.24.
The Thunder had several second-place finishes on the day: Six in total. First, Aubrey Larner finished second in two events, the high jump at 1.52 meters (4-feet-11.75 inches) and the long jump at 5.14 meters (16-feet-10.5-inches).
Next, Lydia Randolph secured second in the 3,000 meters (10:47.31), followed by Ana Parker finishing second in the mile (5:41.99). Haley Livingston then placed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.21 seconds. Parker also finished fourth in the 3,000 meters (11:18.46) while Livingston added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meters (27.63 seconds).
The team of Parker, Faulkner, Marissa Kenney and Paige McGonigal closed the team's successful day with a second place in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:31.28. McGonigal also finished fifth in the 400-meters with a 1:06.29.
Kennedi Sternberg and Stephanie Hartpence each finished third in their events, with Sternberg recording an 8.31 time in the 60-meter dash and Hartpence running a 1:04.45 in the mile.
The Thunder teams are back in action Saturday competing in events at three different meets.
