FIRST FRIDAYS PRESENTED BY
AUBURN MAIN STREET
Date: The first Friday of each month all year long
Location: Downtown Auburn
Join us in downtown Auburn on the First Friday of each month for extended shopping hours, family-friendly fun and unique experiences. Go to auburnmainstreet.org for more information.
GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT PRESENTED BY THE DOWNTOWN AUBURN BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (DABA)
Date: One Thursday each month, year round
Location: Downtown Auburn
An exclusive late-night look at local shops, boutiques, businesses and eateries in downtown Auburn. Go to daba4auburn.org for the monthly calendar of events.
DEKALB OUTDOOR THEATER
Dates: May to September
Time: Varies
Location: Center Street, just south of 15th Street
Hosting cultural, educational and entertainment activities all summer long! Go to dekalboutdoortheater.org for a full schedule of events.
DABA ANNUAL ART DISPLAY PRESENTED BY DOWNTOWN AUBURN BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
Date: June to September
Location: Downtown Auburn Business District
DABA works each year to create an outdoor art display that is unique and whimsical, featuring local artists who share their talents while supporting downtown Auburn. The 2021 art exhibit, “Cheers from our Corner of the World” featured 20 wooden corner fences placed in downtown Auburn. Go to daba4auburn.org for more information.
DOWNTOWN AUBURN FARMERS’ MARKET
Date: May to October
Time: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Go to daba4auburn.org for more info, including for being a vendor.
CHRISTMAS PARADE PRESENTED BY THE DOWNTOWN AUBURN BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (DABA)
Date: Tuesday before Thanksgiving
Location: Courthouse Square
Enter a float, dance group, horse drawn wagon/sleigh, car, choir, band, civic organization, church group, school group, etc. (No Santas or Mrs. Clauses, please.) Use lights and make your entry shine! For more information, go to daba4auburn.org
WE LOVE AUBURN! YARN BOMBING FUN PRESENTED BY AUBURN MAIN STREET
Date: February and March
Location: Downtown Auburn
Crochet, knit, arm knit or think beyond the needle. Help us keep Auburn cozy this winter! Knit now and wrap up Auburn starting Feb. 1. Go to auburnmainstreet.org to join the fun!
