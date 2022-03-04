INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau are looking for nominations for the 2022 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation.
The award recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award.
Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award, which will be presented during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair in August.
A brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings and landscape elements should be submitted. The description should include how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used day-to-day and how they have been preserved.
Those submitting an application are asked to include a high-resolution photo of the farm. Historic images are also welcome.
Nominations can be submitted online at indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534 or tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org. Deadline to submit nominations is May 13.
The award winner will receive an outdoor marker and featured coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.
The award is named after John Arnold, a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive agricultural practices with a deep respect for natural and historic features of the rural landscape. The award honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana.
