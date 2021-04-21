INDIANAPOLIS — Overall, Indiana’s counties did a little better this week in ratings for COVID-19 spread, although that “better” is relative, as counties in the northern end of the state are seeing more activity than across the central and south regions.
That trend followed in the four-county area, as well, as Steuben County slipped back into an orange rating for high spread of COVID-19 for the first time February and metrics worsened again elsewhere in the region.
Overall, Indiana as a whole posted mixed numbers this week, with a slight increase in the number of counties rated blue for low spread. That figure rose to 46 from 40 counties in blue a week ago.
That shift to blue resulted in a reduction in counties scored yellow for moderate spread, dropping from 51 last week to 39 this week.
However, the state also saw an increase in counties in orange, going from just one last week to seven this week. All seven of those counties are located in the northern third of the state, with five of those seven located along or north of U.S. 30.
COVID-19 spread maps from last week and this week look mostly similar, as the state saw minor improvement in some central Indiana areas but otherwise the regional chunks of blue and yellow counties remained mostly unchanged from a week ago.
Northern Indiana is clearly seeing the most COVID-19 impact right now, along with the Indianapolis metro area and some southwestern counties. East central and west central regions, and the south and southeast are mostly in blue again, showing limited impact.
Northern Indiana may be seeing some impact from next-door neighbor Michigan, which is currently seeing arguably the most COVID-19 activity in the nation right now. While Indian has been averaging around 1,000 cases per day recently, Michigan has been seeing daily impacts of 4,000-6,000 cases per day and still logging dozens of COVID-19 deaths per day.
Locally, Steuben County, which has been slipping closer and closer toward an orange ranking for weeks now finally crossed that threshold this week.
Per-capita cases were nearly the same at 167 per 100,000 compared to 170 last week, but positivity rose again, topping 10% to 11.42% on the week, which pushed the county into the orange rating.
Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties all remained in yellow again this week, although the latter two counties are now also knocking on the door to orange.
In DeKalb, the county has seen a rapid erosion of its metrics, with per-capita cases rising from 121 per 100,000 last week to 154 per 100,000, while positivity increased sharply 4.72% to 8.25%.
If DeKalb County were to top either 200 cases per 100,000 with positivity under 10% or cross 10% positivity with cases remaining above 100 per 100,000, it will find itself joining Steuben County in orange next week.
As for LaGrange County, cases were up again and positivity has continued spiking. Case counts rose to 85 per 100,000 up from 68 last week, while positivity doubled from 6.82% to 13.82%
That puts LaGrange County dangerously close to orange in two ways — either by crossing 100 cases per 100,000 with positivity above 10% or by crossing 15% positivity with cases still holding below 100 per 100,000.
Noble County is the only one remaining firmly in the middle of the yellow zone for now, although it too has seen cases rise. Per-capita case counts hit 163 per 100,000 this week, up from 134 per 100,000 last week. Positivity, however, declined slightly, to 7.08% from 7.45% last week.
Indiana has, overall, been seeing a turn in its coronavirus activity over the last few weeks.
After hitting record lows in March, numbers have been on a slow but steady upswing.
Daily case counts have risen from about 750 cases per day at their lowest in mid-March to around 1,250 per day now; positivity has risen from 3% to 5.1%; and hospitalizations are up from an all-time low of 548 patients to 836 as of Wednesday.
Deaths, however, have stayed low. There’s been a small uptick in the last week, but overall daily deaths remain below 10 per day across the state, which is among the best Indiana has seen.
Vaccine rollout has coincided with the rapidly reducing death rate, as the most vulnerable populations — older Hoosiers — have taken the vaccine at very high rates.
Recent comparisons of new case counts have showed a strong correlation between higher vaccine rates and lower new cases, with the oldest Hoosiers have proportionally fewer new cases over the last two months compared to young Hoosiers, who haven’t been widely vaccinated yet.
More than 1.62 million Hoosiers, just shy of 30% of the eligible population 16 and older, are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Despite rising numbers, in terms of per-capita vaccinations, Indiana trails many other states, sitting in the bottom quartile of states in terms of vaccination rate so far.
