PLEASANT LAKE — The Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation Office is pleased to present a Forestry Field Day event on Saturday, Oct. 16. This is a free event.
This workshop is the second of a three-part series, which will provide information about timber stand improvement and long-term effects of logging. It will be held at Rolling Acres Farm, located at 5768 W. Lake Valley Road, Pleasant Lake.
The workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. Lunch will follow the workshop.
If you are interested in attending this free event, please respond to the Steuben County SWCD at 665-3211, ext. 3, by Monday, Oct. 11. If staff are not available, leave a message with your name, phone number and number of individuals attending.
Timber stand improvement is implemented to improve forest stands for a specific purpose. Most often, the objective is to improve timber, forest health and/or wildlife habitat.
Forest health also benefits from these treatments as poorly formed, unhealthy or diseased trees are culled to give additional growing space to the healthy trees. Treatments also allow landowners to maintain important tree species that might otherwise be lost without management.
