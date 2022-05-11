Four people arrested Tuesday
ANGOLA — These people have been booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Jennifer N. Cole, 35, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested in the 800 block of West Maumee Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Austin L. Freed, 23, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 625N, Fremont, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a fugitive warrant.
• Devonte D. Jones, 23, of the 1000 block of Stevenson Street, Gary, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Daman B. Resor, 28, of the 200 block of Stocker Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
