TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Bend Career Academy at Westview, 6 p.m.

Clinton Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

PREP GYMNASTICS

East Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Concordia Lutheran and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Central Noble at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.

Leo at Churubusco, 6:30 p.m.

Fremont at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA D2 men, Trine vs. Davenport (Mich.) at Lindenwood (Mo.) Showcase, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

ACHA D2, Trine vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lindenwood Showcase, 2 p.m.

Trine at Finlandia (Mich.), 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

IHSGW Regional at Jay County, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Noble at Huntington North, 6 p.m.

New Haven at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Angola, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntington North at East Noble, 6 p.m.

LaVille at Westview, 6 p.m.

Smith Academy at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Fremont at Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.