TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Bend Career Academy at Westview, 6 p.m.
Clinton Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP GYMNASTICS
East Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Concordia Lutheran and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Central Noble at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Leo at Churubusco, 6:30 p.m.
Fremont at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA D2 men, Trine vs. Davenport (Mich.) at Lindenwood (Mo.) Showcase, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
ACHA D2, Trine vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lindenwood Showcase, 2 p.m.
Trine at Finlandia (Mich.), 4 p.m.
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
IHSGW Regional at Jay County, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Huntington North, 6 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Huntington North at East Noble, 6 p.m.
LaVille at Westview, 6 p.m.
Smith Academy at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola, 7:30 p.m.
