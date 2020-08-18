The Indiana High School Athletic Association has shared seating guidelines for 2020 fall sports events.
It is recommended no more than 50 percent capacity seating on a set of bleachers, with a maximum of 250 people per set (even if the bleachers can fit more people with social distancing).
In facilities with multiple individual sets of bleachers, each separate area can be seen as a separate unit, per the IHSAA.
Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard has released these guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required at all events:
All tickets will be pre-sold so that the number in attendance will not exceed total capacity at this time. No passes will be accepted.
Home games and meets
Football: Gates will open 40 minutes before the start of the game to avoid people congregating in groups.
Senior players will receive five tickets, juniors and sophomores will receive four tickets each and freshmen will receive three tickets. Cheerleaders and band members will receive two tickets. Families of coaches will receive four tickets.
Total attendance for the home side will not exceed 270 people (250 on the main bleachers, 20 people on the secondary bleachers).
Total attendance for the visitors side will not exceed 130 people (110 on the main bleachers, 20 people on the secondary bleachers).
End zone seating will be available for 50 students in each end zone for 100 total. The band will use lawn seating. Staff may request tickets through the athletic office for any remaining seats.
Soccer: Players will receive four tickets. Bleachers will not be available. Parents should bring bag chairs. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to game time to avoid people congregating in groups.
Volleyball: Players will receive four tickets. Eastside will keep the maximum capacity in the main gym at 250 or fewer people.
Cross country: Families only. Masks and social distancing is required.
Away games and meets
Some counties and school districts have announced additional seating guidelines and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more stringent than the IHSAA. All guidelines and recommendations are subject to change. As new information becomes available, be sure to follow KPC Media Group for those details:
Angola High School — Attendance at varsity football games will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Tickets will be pre-sale only and will not be offered at the gates.
Adams County (Adams Central, Bellmont, South Adams) — No visiting fans from schools outside of Adams County are permitted at fall sports events this year.
East Allen County Schools (Heritage, Leo, New Haven, Woodlan) — one parent or guardian is allowed per athlete for football games and cheerleading; two parents or guardians are allowed per player for volleyball and soccer; four parents or guardians are allowed per player for cross country, golf and tennis.
Elkhart County (including Fairfield) — No athletic contests are being held through Aug. 24.
Prairie Heights — Maximum of 500 fans for football games, 250 per bleacher unit (home and away). Visiting fans must park in north parking lot and enter through the north football gate only.
