COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City boys basketball team was close so many times during the first season under head coach Matt Schauss.
The Eagles finished the 2020-21 season with a 10-13 overall record and were 2-5 in the Northeast 8 Conference. Eight of their losses were by single digits.
“With our core group coming back and a year under our coaching staff’s philosophy and things we want to do, I think these guys are a lot more comfortable with it and created some habits that we want. I think they are bought in and willing to do what it takes,” Schauss said.
Columbia City started to put it together towards the end of the last season, winning five of its last six games during the regular season. A large reason why the Eagles were more consistent at the end of last season was because they were able to have everyone at practice. Due to COVID complications and contact tracing, the Eagles only had 11 practices all season where they had all of their players together.
“Having that and having a little success at the end of the year was a big boost for our guys,” Schauss said.
Now that they’ve been able to have more consistency with everyone in workouts and practices during the offseason, Schauss expects more improvements.
“It’s a big difference really on both ends of the floor. Last year, we really focused on our defensive principles, because that’s our staple and is going to continue to be our staple this year,” Schauss said. “This year, I’ve really seen a difference in our offense and one part of that is player development.”
Schauss credits his assistants Rick Schauss, Kyle Fillman and Dan Woll with the development of his players.
Andrew Hedrick was the team’s leading scorer as a sophomore. He averaged 10.5 points per game last year and was named to the All-NE8 first team. He also had 4.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
“We’ve really challenged Andrew to be the quarterback of our team on both ends of the floor. I think he’s really stepped up with his leadership. He’s become more vocal and is holding guys accountable,” Schauss said.
Mason Baker returns for his senior season. He averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in 2020-2021.
“Mason is an extremely hard worker. I think he kind of exemplifies what we want a Columbia City basketball player to look like. He doesn’t miss a workout, a lifting session or any extra opportunity. He had an extremely good spring and summer,” Schauss said.
Elias Spelman, Seth Mills, Alex Hedrick and Jaxon Crawford all are back for their senior seasons.
“We’re looking for (Jaxon) to have a big year on both ends of the courts. The challenge for him is to be a dominant on both ends. He finishes well around the rim and rebounds really well,” Schauss said.
Spelman earned a couple of starts at the end of last season and his role is expected to grow.
“He’s a great athlete and can put the ball in the hole. I think he can be an elite defender and we’ve challenged him to do that,” Schauss said.
Alex Hedrick did not play the last two seasons, but decided to come back out for his senior season.
Junior Rhet Wilson has emerged as another vocal leader for the Eagles.
“He talks really well when he’s on the court. He’s kind of a natural leader. We look for him to come off the bench and create a spark for us,” Schauss said.
Clayton Scott is another junior on the varsity roster. Sophomores Aiden Denning, Kam Hoag and Brady Hartman and freshman Stratton Fuller make up the rest of the varsity roster.
The Eagles open the 2021-22 season tonight at county foe Whitko.
