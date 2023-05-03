PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Central Noble at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Huntington North at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Whitko, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne South Side at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK
Fremont and Hamilton at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
Garrett at Eastside, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fremont at West Noble (Maxwelton), 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Elkhart Christian (Bent Oak), 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Angola at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Huntington North at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco JV at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Westview, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Prairie Heights at Westview, 5 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Concordia Lutheran at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
Edon (Ohio) at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco JV at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
East Noble at Carroll, 6 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
Carroll at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
MIAA Outdoor Championships at Olivet College, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Hope, 4 p.m.
