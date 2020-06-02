Congratulations to the class of 2020!
You are an amazing class. Judging by the accomplishments and achievements such as SEAL Award to the trades class, sectional and regional champions in wrestling with three state qualifiers, girls basketball sectional champs, record-setting volleyball team, the band getting the highest score ever in competition; Cyber Patriots and the great achievement of the academic teams. Alas, though the season was cut short.
With all of that, then you dealt with a shortened senior year due to the corona virus.
You have accomplished a great deal and learned that things don’t always go as planned. You are a resilient bunch and will do well in the years to come.
Good luck to you all in your future endeavors.
God bless you!
Sincerely,
Mayor Todd Fiandt
