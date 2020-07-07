ANGOLA — On Friday, July 10, Angola’s fireworks show will be a go.
The city has decided since Angola Balloons Aloft will be having its evening balloon glow on that night, it was the perfect opportunity to team up and put on a good night display.
Fireworks will be set off around 10 p.m. from Commons Park, with parking available at Angola High School, Angola Middle School and Ryan Park Elementary School.
The Angola Parks and Recreation Department is also making limited parking available on Smurr Field. That will be the only field in Commons Park available for parking.
People attending are asked to stay in their vehicles and practice social distancing.
A statement sent from the city said the hope is to still rejoice in the birth of the nation.
This is the second time in the history of the city celebration, said the statement, that fireworks have had to be postponed. In 2012 the show was delayed until September due to drought conditions.
