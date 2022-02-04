PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Boys, Concordia at Angola, Hometown Media on Facebook, 1:45 p.m.
Boys, DeKalb at East Noble, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Girls Sectional Final, WRSW-FM 107.3, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Woodlan Girls Sectional Final, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:15 p.m.
Class 1A Bethany Christian Girls Sectional Final, Athletics Bethany page on IHSAA Champions Network, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf Channel, 3:30 and 6 a.m. (Sunday)
MEN’S SOCCER
Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan, CBSSN, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois at Indiana, ESPN, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, noon
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ESPN2, noon
Mercer at Chattanooga, ESPNU, noon
Connecticut at Villanova, Fox, noon
St. John’s at Butler, FS1, noon
Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, CBS, 1 p.m.
East Tennessee St. at Wofford, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Xavier, FS1, 2 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue, Fox, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at NC State, ACC Network, 3 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, CBSSN, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Michigan St. at Rutgers, FS1, WJR-AM 760, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, Fox, 5 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, BTN, 6 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.
SMU at Wichita St., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, FS1, 6 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama, ESPN, 8 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s (Cal.), CBSSN, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., ESPN2, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles: practice, FS2, 12:30 p.m.; qualifying, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
AMA Supercross: Round 5, Glendale, Ariz., CNBC, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Senior Bowl, at Mobile, Ala., NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHL All-Star Game: From Las Vegas, ABC, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Auburn at LSU, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wisconsin at Iowa, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
BOXING
PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, Fox, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Wisconsin at Ohio St., BTN, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
New York at LA Lakers, ABC, 8:30 p.m.
RUGBY
MLR: New England at NOLA, FS2, 9 p.m.
