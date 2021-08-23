PREP GIRLS GOLF
Central Noble, West Noble at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Angola, Garrett at Leo, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.
Wawasee at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Angola at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Central Noble, Hamilton at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Concord, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Garrett at Woodlan, 5 p.m.
Westview at Goshen, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Blackhawk Christian at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Woodlan at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Angola at New Haven, 5:45 p.m.
Columbia City at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Whitko at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Westview, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Northrop, 6 p.m.
Fremont at West Noble, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Canterbury at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
