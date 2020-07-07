ANGOLA — The classic car show that is part of Angola Balloons Aloft will hit the road Saturday, July 11, cruising to every corner of Steuben County.
For the first time in the event’s 11-year history, the car show will travel around the county.
“The classic car show has always been extremely popular,” said Tim Crooks, event director. “Gary Barlett, who heads up the car show, found a way for people to stay safe but still get a chance to see these great classic automobiles.”
Hot air balloons will still gather July 10-12 for Balloons Aloft but the festival at Angola High School will not be held due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The car cruise starts at 9 a.m. at Trine University’s main entrance off West Maumee Street. Registration is free.
The first 100 people to register their cars will receive a free T-shirt. The cruise will leave Trine at 10 a.m., head east then turn north onto Williams Street.
The cars will cruise past the two nursing homes on Williams Street then head into downtown Fremont around 10:20 a.m. They will be parked until approximately 11 a.m., then head into Orland on S.R. 120.
The cars will stop in Orland until approximately 12:15 p.m. then head south on S.R. 327 and go to Ashley with an approximate arrival time of 12:45 p.m. After they stay approximately 45 minutes, they will cruise through Hamilton then through Pleasant Lake.
The cruise will wrap up at Trine’s main entrance around 2:10 p.m.
Exact locations where the cars will stop and be on display will be announced in early July on Facebook.
Crooks encouraged the public to follow the Angola Balloons Aloft Facebook page to stay up to date on all announcements related to the event.
