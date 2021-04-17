OLIVET, Mich. — Trine played for the first time since March 27 and ended its season with a 36-21 victory over Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Olivet on Saturday afternoon.
Games with Alma and Kalamazoo were canceled over the past two weekends. The Scots and Hornets both shut down their spring seasons after two games.
On Saturday, the Thunder (4-1, 2-1 MIAA) were pretty much in control. But it got interesting for a little while.
After Trine quarterback Alex Price was picked off by the Comets in the end zone with 22 seconds left in the second quarter, Olivet (1-2, 1-2) scored a touchdown on an 81-yard pass from Kaleb Jarrett to Akeem Benjamin with three seconds left before halftime. The Comets kicked the extra point and were only down 20-14 at the half.
But the Thunder forced the Olivet offense to two straight three-and-outs. On that second three-and-out, Trine’s Isaac Zager sacked Jarrett and forced a fumble. Thunder defender Tyler Pollard recovered at the Comet 28-yard line.
Price connected with Brandon Kline on the next play from scrimmage for 27 yards, and that set up Xaine Kirby to score from a yard out. The two-point pass was incomplete and Trine led 26-14 with 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Thunder stopped Olivet around midfield on the next possession, then marched 94 yards on six plays to score early in the fourth quarter. Two big passing plays got Trine knocking on the door, and Devonte Jones took it in the end zone from 5 yards out. Ryan Hibbets kicked the extra point and the Thunder led 33-14 with 13:27 to play.
Hibbets had field goals of 33, 48 and 22 yards for Trine.
The Thunder outgained the Comets in total offense 483-302. They held Olivet to minus-7 yards rushing.
Price completed 16-of-25 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Kline had five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdowns. Connor Arthur had four catches for 91 yards and a score.
Kirby added 90 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Kyle Naif led Trine on defense with seven total tackles, including four solos and one for loss. He also had a pass breakup. Marc Guerrero had six total tackles. Zager had two sacks and Angel Sanchez had an interception.
Jarrett threw three touchdown passes to Benjamin for Olivet. Jarrett passed for 309 yards and Benjamin caught eight passes for 181 yards.
