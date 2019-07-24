Looking for some late-summer reading ideas to tide the kids over before they head back to school? KPC Media Group has compiled a list of suggestions from National Public Radio, Scholastic and CommonSenseMedia.org, as well as some of our staff.
Ages 4-7
• “Diary” series by Doreen Cronin
• “Pete the Cat” series by James Dean
• “Green Eggs and Ham,” “The Cat in the Hat” and other books by Dr. Seuss
• “The Complete Tales of Winnie-The-Pooh” by A. A. Milne
• “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats
• “Madeline” by Ludwig Bemelmans
• “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” by Mo Willems
• “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein
• “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds
• “The Little Engine that Could” by Watty Piper
• “The Mitten” by Jan Brett
• “Swimmy” by Leo Lionni
• “The Little Mouse, the Red Ripe Strawberry, and the Big Hungry Bear” by Don and Audrey Wood
• “What Do People Do All Day?” by Richard Scarry
• “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis
• “Martin’s Big Words” by Doreen Rappaport
• “Dear Juno” by Soyung Pak
• “The Lion and The Mouse” by Jerry Pinkney
• “Birds” by Kevin Henkes
• “Blackout” by John Rocco
• “Owl Moon” by Jane Yolen
• “What Do You Do with a Tall Like This?” by Steve Jenkins and Robin Page
• “Yoko” by Rosemary Wells
• “Interrupting Chicken” by David Ezra Stein
• “An Egg is Quiet” by Dianna Hutts Aston
• “I Took the Moon for a Walk” by Carolyn Curtis
• “Gossie” by Oliver Dunrea
• “Animalia” by Graeme Base
• “Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson
• “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter
• “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Pena
• “Mercy Watson to the Rescue” by Kate DiCamillo
Ages 8-10
• “Frog and Toad Are Friends” by Arnold Lobel
• “Charlotte’s Web” by E. B. White
• “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” by Judy Blume
• “The Phantom Tollbooth” by Norton Juster and Jules Feiffer
• “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” by Grace Lin
• “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett
• “Matilda” by Roald Dahl
• “Sarah, Plain and Tall” by Patricia MacLachlan
• “Ramona” series by Beverly Cleary
• “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll
• “Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein
• “Ivy and Bean” by Annie Barrows
• “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl
• “Stuart Little” by E. B. White
• “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman
• “The Tale of Despereaux: Being the Story of a Mouse, a Princess, Some Soup, and a Spool of Thread” by Kate DiCamillo
• “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame
• “When Marian Sang: The True Recital of Marian Anderson” by Pam Munoz Ryan
• “My Rotten Redheaded Older Brother” by Patricia Polacco
• “Zen Shorts” by John J. Muth
• “The Composition” by Alfonso Ruano
• “Living Sunlight” by Molly Bang and Penny Chisholm
• “Harvesting Hope: The Story of Cesar Chavez” by Kathleen Krull
• “The Magic Schoolbus at the Waterworks” by Joanna Cole
• “Tea with Milk” by Allen Say
• “Hi! Fly Guy” by Tedd Arnold
• “Puss in Boots” by Charles Perault
• “We the Kids: The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States” by David Catrow
• “The Adventures of Captain Underpants” by Dav Pilkey
Ages 11-14
• “The Giver” by Lois Lowry
• “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen
• “Holes” by Louis Sachar
• “A Long Way from Chicago” series by Richard Peck
• “Catherine, Called Birdy” by Karen Cushman
• “A Wrinkle in Time” series by Madeleine L’Engle
• “Harry Potter” series by J. K. Rowling
• “Anne Frank the Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank
• “Anne of Green Gables” series by L. M. Montgomery
• “The Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins
• “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney
• “Chronicles of Narnia” series by C. S. Lewis
• “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series by Rick Riordan
• “A Series of Unfortunate Events” series by Lemony Snicket
• “Esperanza Rising” by Pam Munoz Ryan
• “Bridge to Terabithia” by Katherine Patterson
• “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbitt
• “Bud, Not Buddy” by Christopher Paul Curtis
• “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” by Judy Blume
• “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” by Brian Selznick
• “Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” by Robert C. O’Brien
• “Inside Out & Back Again” by Thanhha Lai
• “My Side of the Mountain” by Jean Craighead George
• “Walk Two Moons” by Sharon Creech
• “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio
• “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card
• “Through My Eyes” by Rudy Bridges
• “Lincoln: A Photobiography” by Russell Freedman
• “Rules” by Cynthia Lord
• “Team Moon: How 400,000 People Landed Apollo 11 on the Moon” by Catherine Thimmesh
• “A Single Shard” by Linda Sue Park
• “Joyful Noise: Poems for Two Voices” by Paul Fleischman
• “Hold Fast” by Blue Balliett
• “I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up for Education and Changed the World” by Malala Yousafzai and Patricia McCormick
• “Revolution is Not a Dinner Party” by Ying Chang Compestine
• “Legend” by Marie Lu
• “March: Book One” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
Teens
• “The Perks of being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky
• “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald
• “Ember” series by Sabaa Tahir
• “Warcross” by Marie Lu
• “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven
• “The Hobbit” by J. R. R. Tolkien
• “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
• “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury
• The Lord of the Rings series by J. R. R. Tolkien
• “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton
• “American Born Chinese” by Gene Luen Yang
• “An Abundance of Katherines” by John Green
• “Looking for Alaska” by John Green
• “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson
Ages 0-3
• “Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle
• “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown
• “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak
• “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle
• “Pat the Bunny” by Dorothy Kunhardt
• “Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale” by Mo Willems
• “Corduroy” by Don Freeman
• “Black on White” by Tana Hoban
• “The Runaway Bunny” by Margaret Wise Brown
• “Freight Train” by Donald Crews
• “Moo, Baa, La La La” by Sandra Boynton
• “Good Night Gorilla” by Peggy Rathmann
• “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin Jr.
• “Sylvia Long’s Mother Goose” by Sylvia Long
• “Smile!” by Roberta Grobel Intrater
• “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes” by Annie Kubler
• “My Truck is Stuck” by Kevin Lewis
• “Counting Kisses: A Kiss and Read Book” by Karen Katz
• “Are You My Mother?” P. D. Eastman
• “Peak-a Who?” by Nina Laden
• “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney
• “No No Yes Yes” by Leslie Patricelli
• “Grumpy Bird” by Jeremy Tankard
• “What Shall We Do with the Boo Hoo Baby?” by Cressida Cowell
• “Bright Baby: First Words” by Roger Priddy
• “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site” by Sherri Duskey Rinker
