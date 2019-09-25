ANGOLA — In his position as director of the Steuben County Emergency Management Agency, Randy Brown gets to work with a variety of other agencies, from local to federal.
It’s nothing to find Brown out working with local emergency responders or officials with the National Weather Service.
This summer, Brown and others worked with members of the 92nd Civil Affairs Battalion, Special Operations, Airborne.
“Late last year units from the United States Army approached Steuben County Emergency Management to assist the military with an ongoing training project,” Brown said.
Right after Labor Day, officers with the 92nd met with Brown on a variety of issues. During that week, Brown met twice throughout the week on special disaster situational awareness issues that were discussed where the military Civil Affairs teams would put their team’s personnel into action to help facilitate presenting and delivery of preplanning and recovery mitigation efforts throughout a community or communities that are recovering from local disasters.
Some issues covered were public roll out campaign for a “Mass Notification System,” similar to the Steuben County CodeRED system. Community Outreach programs such as first aid, CPR as well as other programs, equipment acquisition and communications between local governments and its citizens were also coordinated.
Steve Christman, director of Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management agency, participated with the team with the vital operation of Debris Management that is a major part of the recovery process after a disaster. Eric Hufnagle, chief of the Fremont Fire Department, assisted the team by discussing the process of equipment rotation, resource acquisition and mutual aid, as well as many other vital roles that the fire department handles.
Personnel from the 92nd Civil Affairs Battalion including other Civil Affairs Brigades were in Indiana for specialized training prior to an upcoming active deployment overseas. Four Indiana counties were asked to participate and assist, including Steuben County.
The Civil Affairs teams also had the opportunity to speak with representatives with the Steuben County 911 Communications, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Angola Police Department and Angola Fire Department.
All of the participants were presented with certificates of appreciation from the 92nd Civil Affairs Battalion.
