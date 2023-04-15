Spring is a wonderful time to explore. And you don’t have to travel far to find some spectacular spring wildflower displays.
ACRES Land Trust operates a multitude of preserves in northeast Indiana that are free and open to the public.
ACRES outreach manager Reena Ramos noted that ACRES actually is not a trails group.
“Our mission is to protect local land, and we use trails as a tool to inspire people to support us,” Ramos said.
ACRES’ mission states, “ACRES Land Trust is a member-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting natural and working lands in northeast Indiana and portions of southern Michigan and northwest Ohio.
“ACRES offers trails at many preserves for free public use. We invite you to explore these special places and join us in our mission to protect them forever.”
Ramos recommends these preserves in the four-county area as offering some of the best spring wildflower trails.
Noble County
Lonidaw, 987 N. Allen Chapel Rd, Kendallville.
According to ACRES, this 29.8 acre preserve with a 0.8-mile trail features rolling wooded terrain on upland ridges, and a rich wildflower display each spring.
“One of the best places to see trillium covering the forest floor,” Ramos said.
Several trillium species carpet the preserve’s forest floor, usually peaking near the beginning of May. After walking through about a mile of white, red and pink trilliums, visitors will be treated to a burst of bright yellow marsh marigolds around Little Whitford Lake.
ACRES notes that since this time of year also marks the peak of birds’ spring migration, you can see and hear a great diversity of birds during your visit.
%5E
Lloyd W. Bender Memorial Forest, 1891 N. River Road W. Albion.
The preserve covers 116.3 acres and has a 1.1-mile trail.
“Enter this preserve on a short boardwalk over a wetland, then go uphill and downhill, traversing a wetland forest, an upland forest, an area of forested floodplain of the Elkhart River called The Spreads and a brushy section of sedge meadow,” ACRES states in a preserve description.
Land donor Lloyd W. Bender purchased the property in 1924 “to protect the woodland from ‘axe and saw.’” ACRES states. He donated the land to ACRES in 1966 to ensure its permanent protection.
“The variety of habitats at this preserve is matched by the variety of trees, birds and wildflowers. There are burr oaks, white oaks, hickories, swamp white oaks, red elms, black willows, cottonwoods and red maples. Plants include royal and cinnamon fern,” according to ACRES.
%5E
Edna W. Spurgeon Woodland Reserve, 9478 N. 600 W. Ligonier.
The 65-acre Edna W. Spurgeon Woodland Reserve was the first ACRES property and was acquired in 1961. The 65-acre preserve has a 1.2 mile trail.
Ramos describes the property as a hilly preserve with a colorful wildflower display.
“In this preserve, beautiful year round, its colorful spring wildflower display is not to be missed: Dutchman’s breeches, hepatica, bloodroot, spring beauty and celandine poppy decorate the hillsides with white, pink, blue and yellow,” an ACRES preserve guide states.
%5E
DeKalb County
Heinzerling Family Five Points Nature Preserve, approximately 6800 C.R. 7A, Garrett.
The 116-acre property has a trail of 0.7 miles. Black Creek, which flows first into Little Cedar Creek and then into Cedar Creek, weaves through the preserve.
“The preserve protects vibrant wetlands, agriculture acreage, an oxbow stream and a small forested wetland system,” according to ACRES.
In the spring, the woodland floor is covered with wildflowers such as Dutchman’s breeches, wild geranium, bloodroot and several species of trillium.
The preserve also has considerable local history. An interurban rail line and Five Points School once existed on the property.
Carl Heinzerling, who purchased the property in the 1920s, was a co-founder of Creek Chub Bait Co. His grandchildren protected this land, a preserve guide states.
“A great wildflower display along the ravines of the Cedar Creek Corridor,” Ramos said.
%5E
Steuben County
Wing Haven, 180 W. 400 N., Angola.
The 249.2-acre property has a 1.9-mile trail and is described by Ramos as a “hilly preserve, lots of wildflowers, and a historic log cabin artists’ studio.
Acres notes Wing Haven has a rich diversity of plants, birds, mammals and aquatic species in three major ecosystems: glacially carved kettle-hole lakes bordered by a wetland fen system, upland forests and rolling grasslands/meadows.
In spring, wildflowers, including white trillium, carpet deep ravines near hundred-year-old log buildings.
While managing Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park from 1937 to 1948, Helen and Ben Swenson purchased nearby land as their homestead. The couple built and operated Wing Haven Resort here. After Ben’s death in 1954, Helen continued to operate Wing Haven Resort for 15 years. She later bequeathed a portion of the land to ACRES for permanent protection.
%5E
Robb Hidden Canyon, 425 Lane 201, Ball Lake, Hamilton.
Robb Hidden Canyon is a steep-sided ravine with a clear stream running through it. Bishop’s cap, jewelweed, rue anemone, wild phlox, blue cohosh, spring beauty, Virginia waterleaf and large-flowered trillium grow on the slopes beneath the trees.
The 87.5 acre preserve has a 1.6-mile trail.
“This trail goes through a flat field, then arrives at a forested ‘hidden canyon’ with lots of wildflowers,” Ramos said.
%5E
Marion’s Woods, 805 Calvary Lane, Angola.
Located in the city of Angola, this woodland is a mature woods with very tall trees.
ACRES states the preserve is most unusual because a forest of this quality is rare within a city’s limits. Because there are also some wet areas, visitors can expect to see a variety of plants and animals.
This preserve was made possible by land donors Aaron Steury and Don Wise, who sold the land to ACRES at a discount; and the Angola Tree Board, which helped raise funds for the project. Art Eberhardt, a longtime ACRES member who also served on the Angola Tree Board, donated half of the acquisition cost in honor of his late wife, Marion, and her love of the outdoors.
Ramos said the 0.4-mile short trail hosts a unique display of flowers.
%5E
LaGrange:
Fawn River Nature Preserve, just west of 10100 E. 800 N., Orland.
The forested preserve with wildflower and a view of the river covers 135.3 acres and has a trail of 1.5 miles.
According to a preserve guide, in early spring, seasonal pools of water called vernal pools provide mating grounds for frogs and salamanders.
The loop trail’s westernmost point offers a scenic view of Fawn River. This tributary of the St. Joseph River has never been channelized or dredged, according to the guide, and is one of the state’s last native trout fisheries. Fawn River’s clean, clear waters also provide habitat for a large number of freshwater mussels, some of the most threatened species in Indiana.
%5E
To learn more about ACRES and its preserves, visit acreslandtrust.org.
