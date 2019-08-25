West Noble coach, teacher dies
FORT WAYNE — On Wednesday night, longtime West Noble coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer died in a Fort Wayne hospital.
According to a Facebook post from his daughter, Liz, just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, her father died from his injuries sustained after being hit by a U-Haul truck on Aug. 16.
“My dad’s heart stopped beating at 9:28 last night,” Liz Schlemmer wrote. “He had such a strong heart and lung capacity that even with a collapsed lung, he went on breathing and beating nearly five hours after doctors removed the ventilator. He died in a more natural way, without tubes or wires, with his wife and kids there — as he might have wanted.”
The driver of the truck, Ryan Gravit, 45, of LaGrange, was later arrested and charged with Level 3 felony and Level 4 felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury with a prior conviction in the last five years.
According to court documents, Gravit allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of .27%, more than three times the legal limit.
Indiana SWAT 5th at national contest
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Indiana State Police SWAT team tested its mettle against some of the country’s premier special weapons and tactics team Aug. 13-15 and was not found wanting.
The Indiana State Police team finished fifth overall amid a field of 31 teams that included an entry from the 3rd Battalion 75th Regiment of U.S. Army Rangers, a team from Georgia and a team representing the Texas Department of Energy, which consisted of former special forces operators.
The Indiana State Police team consisted of five members from the North Team, which is responsible for the northern half of the state, two from the South Team and one from the Central Team.
Representatives of the North Team included Trooper Chris McCreery of Kendallville and Trooper Justin Superczynski of Angola. Senior Trooper Scott Meyer, who grew up in Wolcottville and Decatur, also was on the team.
Truck crashes into Angola church
ANGOLA — One person was injured following a single-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon that saw a Chevrolet Silverado crash into the side of a building on the campus of the Angola Assembly of God.
Patrolman Brian Snyder of the Angola Police Department said as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday there was not a cause for the crash.
Steuben County Emergency Medical Service took one male patient to a Fort Wayne hospital after he was removed from the vehicle. The extent of his injuries was not available. Identity of the man had not been released as of early Thursday evening.
EN advances preschool redesign
KENDALLVILLE — Two weeks after being introduced to a new preschool concept, East Noble’s school board is pushing forward, potentially devoting up to $1 million in savings toward establishing an early learning center.
There are still many details to pin down, but conceptually, most of East Noble’s school board is ready to push ahead.
On a 5-2 vote, school board members voted to devote up to $1 million from rainy day funds to establish a six-room, children’s museum-style preschool program at one of the district’s buildings, likely Avilla Elementary.
2nd suspect arrested in Albion robbery
ALBION — Albion police have arrested a second man in connection to an armed robbery which occurred at the Marathon gas station in Albion on Jan. 6.
Devon M. Tucker, 24, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at his home by officers with the Albion Town Marshal’s Office and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 1:42 p.m. Sunday.
Tucker was booked on a preliminary charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony.
The second suspect in the case, William K. Moore, 40, was arrested June 7 by the Albion Town Marshal’s Office and Noble County police at his residence in the 200 block of West Hazel Street. Moore was booked into the Noble County Jail on a charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony.
Blue green algae detected
LAKE JAMES — Low levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae remain showing up in testing at the beach in front of Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park in the first basin of Lake James.
Testing hasn’t revealed any higher levels of the algae on the only other beach tested in Steuben County by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which is the main beach at Pokagon in the third basin of Lake James.
These are the only two places tested regularly in Steuben County.
There is a wide variety of algae found in Indiana lakes and streams that are not a problem to humans or animals. However, concentrated levels of blue-green algae are known to cause adverse health effects in humans and animals, said information from the Indiana State Department of Health. In particular, there have been reports of dogs dying after swimming and possibly ingesting water with the algae in North Carolina.
ACD Museum working toward renovation
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum received a substantial donation to a fundraising campaign that will restore its showroom to its appearance of the 1930s.
Friday, Horizon Bank, represented by Auburn branch manager Brent Niebel and senior customer service representative Sandy Jones presented a $25,000 check to museum executive director and CEO Brandon Anderson and trustee Terry Hines.
Last year, the bank made another $25,000 donation to the restorative efforts.
The museum is seeking to raise $840,000 by June 2022 in order to receive a $420,000 grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation for showroom restoration.
Auburn advances annexation
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council Tuesday took the first official step to annex an area notheast of the city on Morningstar Road and the Bridgewater North development.
The council unanimously approved the first reading of a fiscal plan for the annexation, Mayor Norm Yoder said Wednesday.
According to the plan, the annexation area contains about 262 acres. The current city acreage is 4,905 acres. After annexation, the area will make up 5% of the city’s total of 5,167 acres, the plan states.
The area’s current population is estimated to be 71 people in a total of 30 homes. However, with the 78 undeveloped residential lots within the Bridgewater subdivision, there is a potential future population of 257 people, according to the plan.
There are 50 buildings within the annexation area, including 38 single family homes, 15 garages, four sheds and one commercial building, which is part of the Bridgewater Golf Club.
