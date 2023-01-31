TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sectional first-round games
Class 3A Concordia Sectional
Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.
Garrett vs. Angola, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Albion at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
Women, Trine at Albion, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Carroll, Wayne at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellmont at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Leo at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Adams Central at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Angola at Concordia, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Westview at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Lakeland Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
DeKalb and Eastside at Wawasee, 6:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Elkhart Sectional preliminaries at Elkhart Aquatics Center, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Concordia (Wis.), 8 p.m.
