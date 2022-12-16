TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Trine in Gator Boot Duals at McGavock High School (Nashville, Tenn.), 8 a.m.
PREP WRESTLING
West Noble at Rochester Invitational, 8:45 a.m.
Angola at Wawasee Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Churubusco, East Noble, Eastside and Garrett at Carroll Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Lakeland and Prairie Heights at New Haven/Yorktown Super 10 (at Yorktown), 9 a.m.
Churubusco, DeKalb, East Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights and West Noble at Central Noble’s Lady Cougar Invite, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodlan at Churubusco, 1:30 p.m.
East Noble vs. Concord at Grace College, 2:30 p.m.
Angola at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Bluffton, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview at Sturgis (Mich.), 1:30 p.m.
Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Norwell, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) at Trine in St. Andrews Products Classic, 2 p.m.
Women, Trine at Hope, 3 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Evansville at Angola JV (Trine), noon
SUNDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lawrence (Wis.) at Trine in St. Andrews Products Classic, 2 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola at Fort Wayne, 9:15 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodlan at Angola, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine women at Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic in Whitehall, Pa., 9 a.m.
Trine men at RotoGrip Keystone Quaker Classic in Allentown, Pa., 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Trine vs. North Park (Ill.) at Basketball Destinations Classic (St. Petersburg, Fla.), 5 p.m.
