TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Trine in Gator Boot Duals at McGavock High School (Nashville, Tenn.), 8 a.m.

PREP WRESTLING

West Noble at Rochester Invitational, 8:45 a.m.

Angola at Wawasee Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Churubusco, East Noble, Eastside and Garrett at Carroll Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Lakeland and Prairie Heights at New Haven/Yorktown Super 10 (at Yorktown), 9 a.m.

Churubusco, DeKalb, East Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights and West Noble at Central Noble’s Lady Cougar Invite, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodlan at Churubusco, 1:30 p.m.

East Noble vs. Concord at Grace College, 2:30 p.m.

Angola at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Bluffton, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westview at Sturgis (Mich.), 1:30 p.m.

Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Norwell, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) at Trine in St. Andrews Products Classic, 2 p.m.

Women, Trine at Hope, 3 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Evansville at Angola JV (Trine), noon

SUNDAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lawrence (Wis.) at Trine in St. Andrews Products Classic, 2 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola at Fort Wayne, 9:15 a.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodlan at Angola, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING

Trine women at Lehigh Valley Collegiate Classic in Whitehall, Pa., 9 a.m.

Trine men at RotoGrip Keystone Quaker Classic in Allentown, Pa., 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Trine vs. North Park (Ill.) at Basketball Destinations Classic (St. Petersburg, Fla.), 5 p.m.

