2021 Ford GT garners top auction bid
AUBURN — Sports and super cars led the way at the 2023 Auburn Auction this past weekend, officials from Worldwide Auctioneers reported.
The three-day sale, held at Kruse Plaza, delivered total sales of $18.5 million. A selection of 275 vehicles crossed the block, with 80% of consignments changing hands during the event that took place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
High sale went to a 2021 Ford GT Carbon Series that brought $1.055 million, offered by its sole owner, Russell Sims, a member of the Ford design team that conceived and built the 2016 Le Mans-winning Ford GT and production Ford GTs.
The auction’s catalogue cover car, a well-known and exceptionally restored and documented 1930 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A S Roadster, with coachwork by Carrozzeria Castagna of Milan, Italy, sold for $885,000. A meticulously restored, numbers-matching 1980 BMW M1, one of just 453 ever produced, realized $582,500, Worldwide reported.
Among the other iconic 1980s super cars going under the hammer at this year’s sale were an impeccably documented 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV, selling for $516,500, and a legendary 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition that found a new home for $472,500.
A rare, custom-built 1939 Lincoln Model K Victoria convertible breaking world records when it sold for a resounding $472,500. A meticulously restored 1937 Cord 812 ‘Sportsman’ Cabriolet — one of only 64 original factory supercharged examples produced — brought $395,500.
Results from the Auburn Auction are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com. Next stop for the Worldwide team is the Scottsdale Auction, scheduled for January 2024 during Arizona Car Week.
Rare Duesenberg wins Best of Show
AUBURN — A one-of-a-kind 1935 Duesenberg SJN 564 supercharged convertible earned Best of Show honors at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club’s annual awards brunch Sept. 3.
Afterwards, Bill Parfet welcomed onlookers to sit behind the wheel of the vehicle.
“Enjoy!” he told one of those spectators as he closed the driver’s side door.
“Hop in,” he tells another.
Parfet and wife Barbara, of Hickory Corners, Michigan, have owned the automobile since 2000, when they purchased it at auction. From 1935 until 1995, the Duesenberg had been owned by members of the Noble family of Texas.
“I’ve always liked Duesenbergs, but this, to me, is a special one because it’s one of the last ones they made,” Bill Parfet said. “It’s supercharged at the factory and it’s this new body style.
“It’s the only SJN they ever made and it has low miles (20,000 miles).”
While not visible, the Duesenberg has a few battle scars from an enthusiastic — and possibly inebriated — sailor who decided to take it for a spin shortly after World War II ended.
“He had just come out of the local bar. He sees the car, the keys are in it. He jumps in it and off he goes and he runs into a tree,” Parfet said.
The only change the Parfets have made is changing the paint from its original green color to white.
Boater allegedly hits paddle board on Lake James
FREMONT — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boat collision that occurred on Lake James the evening of Sept. 2, injuring a juvenile.
At 8:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Lane 585 on the northern reaches of the lake’s third basin and found that Kevin Crist, 46, of Fremont, was operating his boat when he collided with a 13-year-old on a paddle board near a dock.
The collision ejected the juvenile into the water, causing minor injuries.
Requests have been made for the name of the juvenile but the DNR has not made that information available.
During the investigation, Crist allegedly displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated and dangerous operation of a motorboat, both Class C misdemeanors.
Crist was released from jail in lieu of $1,000 bail so there aren’t any court records yet on file to draw more information, such as the make of the boat, weather conditions and any statements he may have made to police.
Trine lab featured on PBS affiliates
ANGOLA — A new video that will be released nationwide on PBS affiliates features footage from Trine University’s Metal Casting and Foundry labs, located in the university’s Bock Center for Innovation.
“Spotlight on the Modern Metalcasting Industry,” sponsored by the American Foundry Society and the Foundry Educational Foundation, is a five-minute educational video that provides an overview of the metalcasting process, underscores the importance of castings in daily life, emphasizes the contributions of North American castings to the global supply chain, and highlights rewarding careers within the foundry sector.
The American Foundry Society estimates the video will be seen by 3 million to 4 million viewers through more than 300 airings on local PBS affiliates throughout the U.S. during the first 90 days of its release.
The video is also available to watch on YouTube.
Darryl Webber, professor and chair of Trine’s Wade Department of Mechanical, Aerospace and Mechatronics Engineering, said the Foundry Educational Foundation shot the footage on Trine’s campus and provided it to Trivue Entertainment, which produced the final video.
“We have really good labs, so I think it was an easy choice for the editor,” he said.
Shipshewana to host selfie ‘In Indiana’ sign
SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana will host the “In Indiana” selfie sign for a year.
The Shipshewana LaGrange County Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation to bring a new “In Indiana” sign to Shipshewana.
The 3-D block logo stands five feet tall, and is coated in both a resin and enamel to withstand the elements. The sign will be placed outside of Davis Mercantile at 225 N. Harrison St.
“We love to see Visit LaGrange County and the town of Shipshewana embracing the adoption of the IDDC’s In Indiana messaging,” said IDDC CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel.
“Showcasing the In Indiana selfie sign in a prominent location will help to promote Shipshewana along with Indiana as our visitors share their photos via social media. We appreciate the partnership.”
Three signs will be placed throughout the state: one in northern Indiana, one in central Indiana and one in southern Indiana. The signs will be present for a year.
The IDDC and LCCVB encourage the public and visitors alike to snap a selfie at the sign with the hashtag #INindiana and #visitishipshewana to share the fun with others.
Noble Council approves tax abatement for B&J Medical
ALBION — The Noble County Council on Monday unanimously approved a tax abatement for B&J Medical’s purchase of more than $4 million in new equipment.
B&J Medical, which manufactures surgical implants, has 189 employees at its location west of Kendallville on U.S. 6.
The new equipment is expected to create 10 additional jobs, according to Noble County Economic Development Corp. executive director Melanie Kellogg.
Kellogg pointed out that the company’s most recent abatement in 2022 was for $6.8 million in equipment. That abatement projected the creation of 11 new jobs. As of Monday, that abatement had led to 54 new hires.
Company spokesman Kelly Leitch said business is better than good.
“It’s growing leaps and bounds,” Leitch told the council.
The $4 million investment calls for the purchase of new mills, lathes, a forklift, an auto bagger and other production equipment.
The measure passed 5-0.
