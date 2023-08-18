Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Matthew S. Bryan, 37, of the 1300 block of State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Ashley N. Haughn, 31, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested on Growth Parkway at Hoosier Drive on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Autumn R. Johnson, 24, of the 1300 block of Wall Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
• Timothy D. Rowe, 37, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 415W, arrested in the 4200 block of West C.R. 150S on charges of felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor battery.
