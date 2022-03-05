KENDALLVILLE — Bonnie May Steel, age 57, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at home.
Bonnie was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Aug. 25, 1964, to Phillip Steel and Joan (Miller) Cooper.
She graduated from East Noble High School in 1982, and she was employed with Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville. Bonnie was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan.
Survivors include sons, Seth and Jowaun Scher, of Garrett and Zachary Coleman, of Indianapolis; mother, Joan Cooper, of Kendallville; father, Phil Steel, of Kentucky; brother, Larry Steel, of Kendallville; and boyfriend, Jeff Balyeat, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Joyce Sutton; her stepfather, Wade Cooper; sister-in-law, April (Stephens) Hill; and her dog, Reggie Wayne.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery.
Donations in Bonnie’s memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Make A Wish Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
