ANGOLA — Bryce Dailey's three-pointer fell through the net, and it was as if the ball had dropped on New Year's Eve in Times Square.
The Angola fans at the Hornets' Nest hollered at the top of their lungs as their team led 49-46 over Woodlan in overtime of Tuesday's home opener, the Hornets' first lead since midway through the third quarter.
Warriors coach John Baker needed a timeout to reset. Angola forward Dyer Ball jumped up-and-down as he made his way back to the Hornets' bench, his mouth agape as if to inhale the energy of the crowd's screams. Dailey was absorbed into a mass of white jerseys as he reached his teammates.
This wasn't any ordinary three-point lead. It was Dailey's biggest shot of his young varsity career. It was an edge over a team that had rallied furiously to overcome a double-digit Hornets lead. It was a team, already maligned through just two games in the 2019-20 season after a 21-point loss to Central Noble saying "Enough is enough. We aren't gonna let this one get away."
And, in fitting fashion, on a night when its shooting started as cold as the 17-degree weather outside of Angola High School, it was the Hornets' offense which paved the way for a thrilling comeback, defeating the Warriors 54-48.
A turnover-plagued third quarter set the scene. After leading by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, Woodlan shot 9-of-12 in the third, including nine points from sophomore Joe Reidy — he had a double-double for the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds — that pushed the Warriors ahead.
A 9-0 run midway through the period gave Woodlan its first lead of the night. Mitch Mendenhall scored three of his nine points in the stretch, with buckets from Reidy, Aiden Bayman and Simon Handerson as well. Reidy scored the final five points of the quarter, including a buzzer-beating three, to give his team a seven-point lead.
Dyer Ball led all scorers with 28 points, adding 10 rebounds, netting eight of them in the fourth quarter. When Angola needed a bucket, coach Ed Bentley turned to his 6-foot-6 senior, who scored four of the Hornets' final seven points of regulation, including a turnaround jumper from the left elbow — a shot which looked high, but banked in off the glass as time expired to force OT, the game tied at 39.
Defensively, the Hornets' game plan centered largely around stopping the 6-5 Reidy, Woodlan's primary screen-setter and roll man. For a half, that plan worked to near perfection. Reidy contributed only four points in the first half while guarded by Ball in the post. That plan had to be altered, though, when Ball picked up his third foul in the second half. Max Hamilton and Joel Knox each had their crack at Reidy, but neither slowed him down like Ball.
This was a contributing factor to Reidy's big third quarter. But Bentley went back to Ball in the fourth, trusting his senior to stay out of trouble, and Reidy scored just two points as Angola rallied.
The roar of Hornets faithful lasted well after the final buzzer — of a game where a six-point margin of victory felt like a blowout — sounded. More noise will surely follow for a team that many predict will be a big factor in the Northeast Corner Conference title chase.
The Hornets (2-1, 0-1 NECC) will have a chance to get their first league win on Friday, when they visits Garrett (1-4, 0-2).
