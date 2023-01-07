It’s an annual event throughout northeast Indiana, and if you ask most police officers, they would probably say it’s one they enjoy most.
Shop with a Cop pairs law enforcement officers with children with a goal of making Christmas special for needy youngsters and their families.
Throughout the four-county area, the program takes place during the month of December at different shopping centers, often followed by a meal to conclude the memorable night.
Noble County
The Fraternal Order of Police lodge and a Ligonier church made Christmas brighter for 20 students – two each from Noble County’s 10 elementary schools.
Each child was able to spend $250 on their shopping spree. A sheet was sent home to the parents of the selected child. Parents were asked to list siblings living at home, as well as two gift sections – wants and needs.
One family had eight children – all under age 18 – living at their address, and all needed hats and gloves on their shopping spree lists.
The FOP stepped in to buy the hats and gloves for this family, preserving the $250 shopping spree to buy other items. Stone’s Hill Church in Ligonier pledged $500 so all of the children in this particular home had winter coats.
After the shopping spree, police officers took the children out for pizza before returning home. When the children arrived at home, officers gave each family a $100 gift certificate to Kroger.
LaGrange County
Officers from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Shipshewana, Topeka and Wolcottville police departments team up to take children on a shopping spree.
This year, 23 children had a brighter Christmas and enjoyed a special shopping trip with their new law enforcement friends. Each child received $150 to spend on gifts for themselves and members of their families.
“You can see how good these kids really are because they always tell us who they’re buying presents for, like their grandmother or their mom,” said Lt. Carlos Jasso of the Shipshewana Police Department. “They’re not just here to buy things for themselves.”
Many times, the children have to be reminded to pick out something they want, not just spend everything on others.
Steuben County
This year, officers from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Angola, Ashley and Fremont police and fire departments, Steuben County Probation Department, Community Corrections, jail staff and communications officers took 166 children on a shopping spree.
Through a pie auction, the Angola Police Department was able to raise $67,000. That meant each child – from ages 5-12, was able to spend $300 on gifts for themselves and other family members.
Children were instructed to buy things they need – new bedding, shoes, clothes and school supplies – during their shopping trip.
Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire remembers when he joined the department in 2000, it took several months to raise about $10,000 “just to take some kids shopping.”
The pie auction has proven to be a huge fundraising activity. “This event has just multiplied,” he said.
DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn and Butler police departments held Shop with a Cop events during the month of December.
Butler officers escorted 22 children from 12 families on their shopping trip. Auburn officers shopped with 54 children from 22 families.
The Auburn Shifters Club, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn American Legion Post 97 teamed up to make Christmas brighter for 29 fifth-grade students. Each child was able to spend $225 on necessities, including winter clothing, books, hats and gloves. Each child was able to spend another $75 on whatever they wanted. Each child was also presented with a backpack at checkout.
When they learned toys intended for the Salvation Army’s toy drive in Fort Wayne had been stolen, Auburn Shifters members made a shopping trip at the Auburn Walmart store, buying and donating more than $500 to replace the stolen items. Those toys were taken to Fort Wayne to give to the Salvation Army in time for Christmas.
This feature combines elements from stories and photos KPC reporters Matt Getts, Jeff Jones, Oksana Kotkina and Patrick Redmond.
